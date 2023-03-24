Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Welcome 3rd Baby: ‘Such A Little Blessing’

Mark Zuckerberg is now a father of three! The Facebook founder, 38, and his wife Priscilla Chan, 38, recently welcomed a daughter they named Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. Mark announced the big news via Instagram March 24, with the first photos of the couple’s newborn daughter. “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing,” Mark wrote in his caption.

In the first photo, Mark sweetly cuddled up next to his new daughter in bed. Baby Aurelia stared directly at her famous dad, who had a big smile on his face. The second photo featured Priscilla cradling her baby girl in her arms after giving birth. The adorable mother-daughter snapshot was seemingly taken by Mark, who must be cherishing being a dad of three daughters.

Mark and Priscilla are also proud parents to daughters Maxima (Max), 7, and August, 5. The couple announced they were expecting their third child together in Sept. 2022, when Mark posted a photo of himself placing his hand on Priscilla’s baby bump. He captioned the post, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!”

Leading up to baby Aurelia’s birth, Priscilla proudly showed off her growing baby bump in photos with Mark. On Feb. 24, Mark celebrated Priscilla’s birthday with a cute Instagram photo, where the tech giant kissed the philanthropist on the cheek, and grabbed her baby bump. “Happy birthday to my favorite person! (Or, as August likes to call her, the main character in our family),” Mark wrote alongside the image.

Mark and Priscilla began dating after meeting at Harvard University in 2003. The couple would then move in with each other in Palo Alto, California after college. In 2012, they surprised friends by getting hitched during a private wedding that was disguised as a party for Priscilla’s graduation from medical school.