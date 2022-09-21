Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Chan Expecting 3rd Child: ‘Lots of Love’

Congratulations to Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan! The Facebook founder, 38, and philanthropist, 37, announced they are pregnant with their third child! Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday (September 21), Mark shared the happy news with his 10m followers by posting a sweet snap of the couple, who already share daughters and Maxima (Max), 6, and August, 5.

“Lots of love,” Mark wrote alongside the snap of him placing his hand on Priscilla’s growing baby bump. “Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!”

The tech giant and the philanthropist began dating after meeting at Harvard University in 2003. During an interview with The New Yorker in 2010, Priscilla revealed she first bumped into Mark at a party held by his fraternity. “He was this nerdy guy who was just a little bit out there,” she said. “I remember he had these beer glasses that said ‘pound include beer dot H.’ It’s a tag for C++. It’s like college humor but with a nerdy, computer-science appeal.”

The couple would then move in with each other in Palo Alto, California after college. In 2012, they surprised friends by getting hitched during a private wedding that was disguised as a party for Priscilla’s graduation from medical school.

Mark announced that Priscilla gave birth to the pair’s first daughter Max in a November 2015 Facebook post. “We’re so happy to welcome our daughter Max into this world. Everyone is happy and healthy. Thank you for all your love and support through our pregnancy. There is so much joy in our little family,” he wrote.

Their second daughter August arrived in August 2017 with a message of support from her parents on, what else, Facebook. “You only get to be a child once, so don’t spend it worrying too much about the future. You’ve got us for that, and we’ll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation,” they wrote. Congrats again to Mark and Priscilla!