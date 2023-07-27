Lil’ Kim, 49, Rocks Sexy Sheer Bodysuit To Drake’s Concert After-Party: Photos

Lil’ Kim always makes a statement with her outfits no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the after-party for Drake’s concert at the Dream Downtown in NYC on July 26. The 49-year-old wore a skintight, see-through Fendi bodysuit with stylish accessories for the occasion.

For the party, Kim wore a short-sleeve Fendi bodysuit that was completely see-through and was covered in the Fendi logo. On top of the sheer one-piece, she threw on a mesh tunic to cover up her bare body and it was slit on the sides, covering just the front and back of the bodysuit. She cinched in her waist with a black and purple patent leather fanny pack and accessorized with a purple Birkin bag, green and leather shin guards, and rainbow strappy heels.

Aside from her sheer one-piece, it was her jewelry that truly stole the show. She rocked massive diamond dangling earrings that spelled out “Lil’Kim” and had a huge diamond B necklace around her neck with a crown on top of the letter. A pair of oversized sunglasses and rainbow-colored hair tied her look together.

One thing for sure about Lil’ Kim is that she loves a sheer bodysuit and other than this outfit, she wore one to a 2023 Grammy Awards after-party in Beverly Hills. For the party, Kim wore a completely see-through black bodysuit with a velvet corset that cinched in her waist and showed off ample cleavage. Kim accessorized the sexy one-piece with the same diamond namesake earrings and a pair of pointed-toe crystal embellished pumps. As for her glam, she had her long, dark hair down and parted to the side in tight curls.