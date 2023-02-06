Lil Kim Rocks Sheer Black Jumpsuit As She Heads To Grammys After-Party

Lil Kim wore a fabulous outfit to a 2023 Grammy Awards after-party in Beverly Hills on February 5. The 48-year-old rapper rocked a sheer black jumpsuit that showcased her sexy curves. Lil Kim also wore a corset layer in the midsection of her outfit and a pair of sparkly silver heels. The party that Lil Kim went to was at the Mr. Brainwash Art Museum, which isn’t far from the Crypto.com Arena where the Grammys took place.

Lil Kim also wore some chic accessories that went along with her fabulous outfit. She had on silver drop earrings that spelt out her name, which is something only Lil Kim could pull off. The “Lady Marmalade” hitmaker also sported some sparkling bracelets on one of her wrists. Lil Kim curled the bottom of her brunette locks to finish off her look for the star-studded night out.

Despite being a hip-hop icon, Lil Kim actually wasn’t involved in the 50 Years Of Hip Hop performance at the 2023 Grammys, which celebrated five decades of the music genre. LL Cool J, Missy Elliott, Ice-T, The Roots, Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, and more artists were involved in the tribute performance. While it was epic to watch, it was definitely disappointing that Lil Kim wasn’t on stage.

50-year anniversary of hip-hop performance at the #GRAMMYs by some of the greats including RunDMC, LL Cool J, Salt N Peppa, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Nelly, Too Short, GloRilla, The Roots, and more… pic.twitter.com/HmGB0bvGZX — Leon Carrington (@LeonCarrington) February 6, 2023

Luckily, Lil Kim did make it to the Roc Nation Grammy Brunch that took place on Saturday, February 4, one day before the Grammys. Beyonce and JAY-Z hosted the annual event and Lil Kim managed to snap a photo with Jay that she shared to Instagram. Lil Kim wore a stunning black ensemble to the brunch and she seemed to be having such an amazing time. It’s always nice to see Lil Kim out and about living her best life!