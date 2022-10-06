Lil’ Kim Stuns In Skintight Catsuit For Sexy New Mackage Campaign: Photos

Lil’ Kim embraced her curves in a sexy catsuit for a new campaign with Mackage. The rap icon, 48, stunned in the fitted long-sleeved zip up featuring the first-ever “M” logo monogram from the Montreal-based fashion label. Lil’ Kim — née Kimberly Denise Jones — kept her blonde-dyed hair slicked back for a wet effect, also showing off her earrings in the Drew Vickers shot images.

The rest of her ensemble was winter ready, as she leaned into the chunky footwear trend with an ultra-platform pair of lace up combat boots. In another photo, she bundled up in one of the label’s popular black puffer jackets with a leather like finish. She lifted up the jacket to partially over her face, also showing off her long neutral manicure.

The hot fall campaign coincides with Lil’ Kim taking over as the new face of Mackage, which she’s been a longtime fan of. “I already had a genuine relationship with Mackage. I love their incredible leathers and puffers. When the team reached out to me to collaborate on launching their first monogram, it just felt true to me,” the Hard Core rapper said in a statement. “They knew and understood the history of my style and most iconic looks and built campaign looks around that.”

On her Instagram, Kim has regularly posted ‘fits from the brand — including a gorgeous camel jacket last December. She styled the winter-ready item with a Celine logo crop top, gray jeans and booties. Kim showed off her look as she exited an SUV, also holding onto a Celine handbag. She finished the outfit with a blingy “B” diamond necklace, a reference to her nickname, “The Queen Bee” which she famously raps about on “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix).”

In the release, Kim also opened up about why she wanted to do the campaign and what she loves most about the brands’ style. “I love doing things people don’t expect,” Kim continued. “It’s just so natural to layer their pieces with my fits because they understand that streetwear and fashion mix, and that’s how I’ve always built by looks. They design for a women’s curves, and they aren’t afraid of drama. Mackage is for strong women…but it doesn’t mean we don’t want to feel protected,” she also stated.