Paulina Gretzky Slays In Bikini While Aboard A Yacht In Europe: Photos

Paulina Gretzky looked stunning when she rocked a colorful string bikini while on a yacht in Europe.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 26, 2023 9:06AM EDT
paulina gretzky
View gallery
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Positano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - It's fun in the sun for the singer-songwriter Charli XCX as she shows off her voluptuous figure wearing her skimpy little green bikini out in the Italian sunshine of Positano. After Charli revealed that she will collaborate with fellow singer Robyn, working on music together, Charli swapped the music studios for the heat of southern Italy's Amalfi Coast as the star along with a group of friends had fun on their boat. After taking in the rays on the beach, Charli cooled off from the heat and was seen jumping into the sea and going for a swim in the warm sea during her Italian getaway. Pictured: Charli XCX BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Petras, Mel Dominguez, Gilbert Soliz and their friends seen enjoying a fun Saturday afternoon on a boat. Pictured: Kim Petras, Mel Dominguez, Gilbert Soliz BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Paulina Gretzky is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 34-year-old posted a slideshow from her European vacation and she looked incredible in a tiny string bikini with a colorful pattern.

Paulina posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “previously on…” In the first photo, Paulina stood on the steps of a yacht while wearing a fun patterned Bydee bikini. The two-piece featured a pink and blue triangle top with a charm in the center of her chest. She styled the top with the matching side-tie bottoms and put her extremely long legs and toned abs on full display.

Throughout the slideshow, Paulina’s outfits just kept getting sexier and one of our favorite looks was her black Same bikini. The swimsuit featured a super low-cut strapless top with a knot in the center of her chest. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms and a pair of skinny black sunglasses.

One of our favorite looks from the model was her skintight neon yellow Giuseppe Di Morabito mini dress. The sparkly sleeveless dress had three massive cutouts on the chest and bodice that revealed ample cleavage and her toned abs. The dress had four flowers down the front and she accessorized with matching sparkly peep-toe Amina Muaddi heels. Aside from this look, she also rocked a black and white crochet My Beachy Side set. The set featured a plunging halter-neck crop top with a matching mid-rise, sheer mini skirt with a ruffled hem that showed off her white bikini bottoms beneath.

Another photo pictured Paulina and her husband Dustin Johnson sitting in a golf cart while she wore a black and white houndstooth Alo set that featured a scoop-neck sports bra and a high-waisted mini skirt.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad