Paulina Gretzky Slays In Bikini While Aboard A Yacht In Europe: Photos

Paulina Gretzky is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 34-year-old posted a slideshow from her European vacation and she looked incredible in a tiny string bikini with a colorful pattern.

Paulina posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “previously on…” In the first photo, Paulina stood on the steps of a yacht while wearing a fun patterned Bydee bikini. The two-piece featured a pink and blue triangle top with a charm in the center of her chest. She styled the top with the matching side-tie bottoms and put her extremely long legs and toned abs on full display.

Throughout the slideshow, Paulina’s outfits just kept getting sexier and one of our favorite looks was her black Same bikini. The swimsuit featured a super low-cut strapless top with a knot in the center of her chest. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms and a pair of skinny black sunglasses.

One of our favorite looks from the model was her skintight neon yellow Giuseppe Di Morabito mini dress. The sparkly sleeveless dress had three massive cutouts on the chest and bodice that revealed ample cleavage and her toned abs. The dress had four flowers down the front and she accessorized with matching sparkly peep-toe Amina Muaddi heels. Aside from this look, she also rocked a black and white crochet My Beachy Side set. The set featured a plunging halter-neck crop top with a matching mid-rise, sheer mini skirt with a ruffled hem that showed off her white bikini bottoms beneath.

Another photo pictured Paulina and her husband Dustin Johnson sitting in a golf cart while she wore a black and white houndstooth Alo set that featured a scoop-neck sports bra and a high-waisted mini skirt.