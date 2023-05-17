Dustin Johnson Insinuates Sex With Paulina Gretzky Caused His Back Injury: Watch

Some injuries happen off the golf course! While Dustin Johnson, 38, was chatting with reporters on May 17, one day ahead of the PGA Championship, he was asked how he injured his back a few months ago. Rather than give an explicit answer, the golf champion opted to use a bit of innuendo regarding his wife, Paulina Gretzky, 34 (watch here). “I just pulled a muscle in my lower back,” he explained. When the reporter pressed further and asked if Dustin had hurt himself “swinging a club or lifting up a kid,” he replied, “No. Yeah, lifting up a kid, just a bigger kid.”

🚨#NEW: Dustin Johnson reveals that the cause of his back injury earlier in the year may have come in the bedroom 🛏️ pic.twitter.com/cz8o78Yt3e — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 17, 2023

After the athlete made the joke, the room responded with laughter, as Dustin grinned. “I’m done,” the reporter quipped, before another added, “I don’t know how to follow that up.” His latest press conference appearance comes on the heels of his first victory of the year at LIV Golf Tulsa on May 14, per AP. He overcame a triple bogey during the round of golf on Sunday, making it his second win since he joined LIV Golf in 2022.

Soon after his bedroom joke landed on social media on Wednesday, many of his fans took to the comments of the Twitter video to react. “Good ole DJ. That’s why I love him,” one admirer wrote, while a second added, “This guy is TRULY living his best life lol!” In a separate comment, one of DJ’s admirers noted that they believe he hurt himself while in bed. “Look at that smile. It was totally bedroom related,” they joked.

The night prior to his interview, Paulina took to her Instagram Story to share a video with her hubby playing a round of virtual golf with her. “Late night lessons from hubby,” she captained the clip, along with a white heart emoji. Dustin and his leading lady got married in Apr. 2022 after dating for nearly a decade, per PEOPLE. At the time of their newly wed bliss, a source close to the duo told HollywoodLife that they were very smitten. “Even though Paulina and Dustin have been together for years, there is definitely a feeling of a sense of renewal in their relationship since getting married,” the insider said at the time. “They’ve always had such a close, loving bond but since making things really official, they are like giddy schoolkids again.”

Although Wayne Gretzky‘s eldest daughter and Dustin got married in 2022, they were committed to each other for many years prior. In fact, two years after dating, the lovebirds welcomed their first son, Tatum, in 2015. Paulina and her spouse expanded their family once more in 2017 when they welcomed a second son, River. Most recently, Dustin took to Instagram to celebrate his anniversary with a throwback wedding post. “Happy Anniversary @paulinagretzky. This past year with you has been amazing! I love you so much!”, he captioned the post on Apr. 22.