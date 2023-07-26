Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Giannulli Are ‘Getting Serious’ After Vacationing Together In Italy

Jacob Elordi, 26, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 23, are “getting serious,” according to one source. The reported lovebirds, who have been in an “on-again, off-again relationship,” recently enjoyed vacations in both Italy in June and Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in July and everything went great. “Jacob had to leave early to fly back to Australia, but they looked like they had a great time together,” the source told PEOPLE. “They are a really cute couple.”

Jacob and Olivia were first romantically linked in late 2021, when they were seen getting coffee together in Los Angeles, CA. The outing took place months after the former split from Jackson Guthy and they were said to have been “casually dating” at that point. Jacob also previously dated big stars like Zendaya and Kaia Gerber.

The lovebirds have been seen spending more and more time together over the past three months, so it’s clear they seem to be getting closer. “They are 100 percent going strong,” the source added. Neither Jacob nor Olivia have spoken publicly about their relationships status and seem to want to be as private as possible.

When they aren’t making headlines together, Jacob and Olivia have pretty successful lives of their own. The former has been working as an actor who has starred in various films and television series, including Euphoria. His next big role is of Elvis Presley in the upcoming bio pic Priscilla, which is about the life of Priscilla Presley, the late singer’s ex-wife and mother of his late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Olivia, on the other hand, has gained fame through videos on YouTube and social media. The daughter of Full House star Lori Loughlin, has shared makeup tutorials and daily vlogs of her everyday life, and it’s helped her gain over one million subscribers. She also used her fame to her advantage when she appeared as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars in 2021. Her partner on the show was dancer Val Chmerkovskiy and the pair placed eighth during the season.