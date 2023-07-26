Charlie Sheen Bonds With One Of His Twin Sons, 14, On Rare Public Outing Together: Photos

Charlie treated one of the twin sons he shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller to a shopping spree at a local Malibu surf shop.

July 26, 2023 2:40PM EDT
Charlie Sheen attended the Billie Eilish concert at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles with daughter Sam Sheen. During the security checkpoint Charlie removed a clear container from his pockets containing colored tablets. Charlie's daughter Sam wore a vintage Nirvana t-shirt for the outing. 11 Jul 2019 Pictured: Charlie Sheen shows the security clear container with colored tablets at the Billie Eilish concert. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA464430_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Charlie Sheen shopping with his twin son at a surf store and enjoying lunch together at Subway in Malibu. Pictured: Charlie Sheen BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: @MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Charlie Sheen takes his sons Max and Bob for smoothies in Malibu. Pictured: Charlie Sheen BACKGRID USA 28 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: @MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID

Charlie Sheen spent some quality time with one of his and ex-wife Brooke Mueller’s twin sons on Tuesday. The veteran actor, 57 was spotted out in Malibu treating Max or Bob to a session of retail therapy at a local surf shop. Rocking a black graphic tee, matching hoodie and baseball cap, Charlie kept a low profile during the rare public outing.

Charlie Sheen was spotted with one of his twin sons in Malibu in July 2023. (@MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID)

The twin son, meanwhile, followed suit with a casual ensemble and enjoyed the day trip in a maroon graphic tee, colorful shorts and a pair of box-fresh sneakers.  And he looked like he scored some loot, as he carried a big shopping bag on his shoulder while leaving the surf shop!

Max and Bob are the youngest and only sons of the Major League star. They were born in 2009 to Charlie Sheen and Brooke, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2011. Unfortunately, the boys’ custody arrangements have been quite fluid over the past few years due to Charlie’s legal troubles and Brooke’s reported struggles with drug addiction. At one point, Charlie’s ex Denise Richards was granted custody of Max and Bob.

However, the former couple have seemingly reconciled their differences, and it was later reported that they reached an undisclosed financial agreement concerning child support.

Charlie Sheen rocked a black tee and hoodie for the family outing. (@MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID)

Charlie also shares Cassandra Jade Estevez, 37, with his high school sweetheart Paula Profit. and daughters Sami, 18, and Lola, 17, with his ex-wife Denise Richards, whom he was married to from 2002 until 2006.

In 2022, Sami made headlines when she revealed she made an OnlyFans account, which is a subscription service fans can pay for to see exclusive content, which could include racy photos, from a user. Charlie expressed his disapproval about the decision, in a statement to Us Weekly. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” he said. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Meanwhile, Denise’s rep told HollywoodLife, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

