Charlie Sheen Bonds With One Of His Twin Sons, 14, On Rare Public Outing Together: Photos

Charlie Sheen spent some quality time with one of his and ex-wife Brooke Mueller’s twin sons on Tuesday. The veteran actor, 57 was spotted out in Malibu treating Max or Bob to a session of retail therapy at a local surf shop. Rocking a black graphic tee, matching hoodie and baseball cap, Charlie kept a low profile during the rare public outing.

The twin son, meanwhile, followed suit with a casual ensemble and enjoyed the day trip in a maroon graphic tee, colorful shorts and a pair of box-fresh sneakers. And he looked like he scored some loot, as he carried a big shopping bag on his shoulder while leaving the surf shop!

View Related Gallery Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Cute Pics Of Scott Disick & More Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Charlie Sheen shopping with his twin son at a surf store and enjoying lunch together at Subway in Malibu. Pictured: Charlie Sheen BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: @MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Max and Bob are the youngest and only sons of the Major League star. They were born in 2009 to Charlie Sheen and Brooke, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2011. Unfortunately, the boys’ custody arrangements have been quite fluid over the past few years due to Charlie’s legal troubles and Brooke’s reported struggles with drug addiction. At one point, Charlie’s ex Denise Richards was granted custody of Max and Bob.

However, the former couple have seemingly reconciled their differences, and it was later reported that they reached an undisclosed financial agreement concerning child support.

Charlie also shares Cassandra Jade Estevez, 37, with his high school sweetheart Paula Profit. and daughters Sami, 18, and Lola, 17, with his ex-wife Denise Richards, whom he was married to from 2002 until 2006.

In 2022, Sami made headlines when she revealed she made an OnlyFans account, which is a subscription service fans can pay for to see exclusive content, which could include racy photos, from a user. Charlie expressed his disapproval about the decision, in a statement to Us Weekly. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” he said. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Meanwhile, Denise’s rep told HollywoodLife, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”