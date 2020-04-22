Denise Richards Claps Back After Charlie Sheen Calls Her A ‘Coward’ Amid Child Support Battle

Denise Richards questioned her ex Charlie Sheen’s negative response to her claim that he owed $450,000 in child support when she spoke with husband Aaron Phypers on the Apr. 22 episode of ‘RHOBH.’

Denise Richards, 49, doesn’t understand why her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 54, said she’s “behaving like a coward” when publicly responding to her claim that he owes $450,000 in child support for their two daughters, Sami, 16, and Lola, 14, during their custody battle. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is also the mother of daughter Eloise, 8, whom she adopted in 2011, reacted to the actor’s harsh jab when speaking to her husband Aaron Phypers, 47, on the Apr. 22 episode of the Bravo series. She started the conversation by telling Aaron she had heard about Charlie’s public statement when she was in New York a week prior.

“So, in New York, Charlie said something publicly about the document that I was court-ordered to file,” Denise began telling Aaron while the two were home in their kitchen on the episode. After telling him Charlie called her “a coward” she expressed her disbelief and eventually expressed concern over their daughters having to deal with the court battle. “A coward for what?” she asked while letting out a small laugh. “I had to file something for his filing. He filed and you had to like file an answer because he filed. I’m not going after child support. I did not file saying he hasn’t paid me. I wasn’t going to say a word. He’s the one that filed saying he didn’t want to pay me at all, even though he hasn’t paid me for quite some time now.”

“So now I have a hearing set for November,” she continued telling Aaron. “But, I do not want to go through all of that. I just don’t. ‘Cause it’s not just a one-time thing where you just show up to court. It’s like an ongoing thing where you can have depositions, declarations from different people. And that’s something, you know, the girls are going to be able to hear.” Aaron responded by admitting he knows Denise wants to protect her daughters before Denise concluded by saying, “If he doesn’t want to pay child support, that’s on him. But it would be nice to not say anything negative about me with the kids that hear about it.”

Denise’s latest comments about Charlie on The RHOBH come after the former couple, who was married from 2002 until 2006, has been in the headlines for their dramatic custody issues. In Aug. 2018, Charlie filed requests to modify his child support payments to Denise and his other ex-wife Brooke Mueller, 42, with whom he shares sons Max and Bob, 11, while claiming he couldn’t afford to make his monthly payments because he has been “unable to find steady work and [has] been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry.” Over a year later, Denise filed an income and expense declaration regarding the request he made and that’s when she claimed he owed her $450,000.

In her claim, Denise said that he “squandered over $24,000,000 from the sale in his interest in Two and a Half Men to pay his personal debts and to support his extravagant lifestyle at the expense of support payments for his children. During the time frame since our last stipulation/order in 2016 he has failed to pay $450,000 in support while diverting over $600,000 in assets to adult family members and converting thousands of dollars into cash for his own personal use.”

Charlie’s response came when he spoke to The Blast in Sept. 2019. “D and her legal posse traffic only in fiction,” he told the outlet. “My day in court is painfully overdue. She is behaving like a coward and the truth will prevail.”