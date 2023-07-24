Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk’s Baby Born: ‘BIP’ Couple Welcomes 2nd Child

Bachelor Nation, the family is growing! The Bachelor star Raven Gates gave birth to her second child, and confirmed the news via her Instagram Story on July 23. She posted a video of her husband cradling the newborn, which she captioned, “All went well.” This is the beauty’s second child with her husband, Adam Gottschalk, who she married in April 2021.

The adorable parents first announced they were expecting the bundle of joy via Instagram on Jan. 23, 2023. “Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? Pray for us!…, especially Adam,” she captioned the post (see PHOTOS HERE). Of course, the comments section was flooded with many congratulatory wishes and a little hint from the proud dad. “Like if you think girl,” he wrote, while actress Amanda Seyfried noted, “Yay!!”

Raven and Adam later shared an adorable home video of the moment she revealed to her hubby that she was pregnant. “A real reaction – Adam is in denial, I am in shock, Gates thinks it’s hilarious & Boaz is just checking in on us occasionally. – filmed: November 15, 2022 two under 2! I think we’re ready…. Kinda? Due July 2023,” the TV personality captioned the post. Many of Raven’s 1.2 million followers took to the comments on this post to react to the hilarious clip. “This made me laugh and then cry lol,” one follower wrote, while another quipped, “This is HILARIOUSSSSS.”

As previously mentioned, Raven was already a mom prior to her second child’s birth. The 31-year-old welcomed her son, Gates Zev Gottschalk, on Jan. 18, 2022. A few days later Raven revealed she had a dramatic birth with an “emergency c-section” that took place. “In a wild turn of events from pushing to an emergency C Section – Gates Zev Gottschalk was born on Jan 18th at 3:33am. He weighed 8.6 and 21in long. We’re finally heading home today from being at the hospital since Monday!!”, the Arkansas native captioned the photos.

The pair have been together since they met on on Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, and eventually got engaged in May 2019. The proud momma bear celebrated Adam’s first Father’s Day with an adorable roundup of photos with their son on June 19, 2022. “Happy 1st Father’s Day! @adam_gottschalk as soon as Adam gets home from work Gates lights up at the sound of his voice & immediately searches the room for him that tells you already that he’s the best dad,” she wrote at the time. “I love you, Adam!! What a wild adventure we’re on! and happy Father’s Day to all the other dads out there! Including my own who has guided me & my brother with strength, wisdom, and unconditional love! You set the bar high, dad! I love you forever!” Congrats to the happy family!