Zoe Saldana Rocks Orange Swimsuit With Husband Marco Perego In Sardinia: Photos

Zoe Saldana, 45, and her husband Marco Perego looked like they were having a great summer vacation, in new eye-catching photos. The actress wowed in a bright orange one-piece swimsuit and had her hair pulled back into a bun as she spent time with the hunk on a boat and in the water in Sardinia. Marco wore what appeared to be a wet suit and they were seen chatting and smiling while taking in the nice weather.

This isn’t the first time Zoe and Marco have been photographed enjoying a vacation together. Back in Apr., they were seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Paris, France. They also held hands and stopped to converse with each other as other people walked by them. They both wore jackets and pants, and Zoe had her hair tied back as she added black-framed glasses to her look.

When Zoe and Marco aren’t having memorable moments alone, they’re doing so with their kids. The lovebirds share three children, including eight-year-old twins Bowie and Cy and six-year-old Zen. Although they keep their lives pretty private, the family is seen on outings or in Instagram photos the parents decide to share every once in a while.

Zoe recently showed off her love for Marco through a tattoo she shared in a video. It was made to look like her spouse’s face and was located on her left rib. She captured a clip of her flaunting the ink while standing in front of a dressing room makeup table and recording herself with her phone in the mirror. She gave a kissing face to the camera and Aretha Franklin‘s “Hello Sunshine” played over it.

Zoe and Marco were married in 2013 and aren’t afraid to show off PDA whenever they can. He is an Italian artist and started receiving more exposure once he was romantically involved with Zoe. The devoted partner took her surname after the marriage and they seem to be going strong as they continue raising their kids and embracing their love.