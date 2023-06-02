Zoe Saldana Shows Off Tattoo Of her Husband’s Face While Topless In New Video

Zoe Saldana keeps her husband’s image on her at all times — literally. In a new Instagram video post, shared Friday, June 2, the Avatar actress, 44, showed off her flawless, completely bare upper body — including an understated left rib tattoo of husband Marco Perego‘s face! Zoe surveyed her angular contours while standing at a dressing room makeup table and recording the mirror image, Aretha Franklin‘s hit “Hello Sunshine” playing in the background. She wore a pair of acid washed jeans and little else, and her long hair swayed down her back as she captured the sexy footage, at one point blowing a kiss to her 10.7 million fans on the platform. Zoe covered her chest with her arms, but turned to show off her toned abs as well. “Tattoo time,” she captioned the clip, along with the word “coverage.” She added the hashtags “#setlife” and “#worklife” to the post.

Fellow actress Kate Hudson was among the post’s likers, and reacted with a row of flame emojis in the comments thread. “Perfection has a name!! sculptural body,” gushed a fan, while another quipped, “When I do this at work I get sent home.”

Zoey addressed her rarely seen, super subtle tattoo of Marco, to whom she’s been married for 10 years, in a 2017 interview. And it turns out he already had one of her, on his arm. “He has a tattoo of my face on his arm. So it was only fair that I return the gesture, and I always wanted to,” she told ET at the time.

“In fact, I was the one who was going to do it in the first place, but we get our tattoos with an amazing artist called Mark Mahoney. Every time we go for me, Marco would end up convincing me that I didn’t have to get it, so that he can get a new tattoo,” she continued. “This time I’m like I’ve been waiting for years and you’re not going to shelf me and I’m going to get it. It’s my turn. I got it.” She also admitted that getting the tattoo wasn’t a walk in the park. “It HURT!” she told the outlet “I was bedridden the next day.”

Zoe and Marco, who famously took her last name, married in 2013, and have since welcomed eight-year-old twins Bowie and Cy and six-year-old Zen.