Zoe Saldana Packs On The PDA With Marco Perego In Paris After Sharing Rare Photos With All Three Kids

Zoe Saldana, 44, and Marco Perego, 44, looked so in love during their latest outing. The actress and her husband were photographed taking a stroll in Paris, France and they didn’t hesitate to show off PDA, which included holding hands, during the outing. They smiled and conversed with each other as they also stopped for a moment to look at something on Zoe’s phone.

During the stroll, Zoe wore a white crop top under a tan jacket with colorful floral patches, white pants, and dark brown boots. She also had her hair pulled back in a ponytail and added dark-framed glasses to her look. Marco wore a black jacket with leather sleeves, gray striped pants, and brown and black boots.

The new outing comes just a three days after Zoe took to Instagram to share more photos from overseas, which can be seen below. They included her and Marco’s three kids, eight-year-old twins Bowie and Cy and six-year-old Zen. There were also photos of gorgeous scenery and a sweet moment that showed a smooch between the Zoe and Marcus as they stood up in front of a table with cakes on it.

“Missing march,sharing our madness,” Zoe captioned the post, which was met with a lot of comments from friends and fans. “Your family is so beautiful!” one fan exclaimed while another shared, “Awww bless. Looks like a fun and enjoyable time had by all.” A third wrote, “I love your outfits” and many more left heart emojis to signify their love of the post.

Before she enjoyed a family trip, Zoe made headlines when she showed up to the 2023 Academy Awards in an epic Fendi slip dress. She paired it with matching heels and accessorized with a diamond necklace and dangling diamond earrings. She also had her long straight hair down and parted in the middle and carried a clutch purse that matched her dress as she posed for pretty photos on the carpet of the event. Marco also joined her in a classic tuxedo.