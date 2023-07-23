Will Smith, Kevin Hart & More Celebs Send Love To Jamie Foxx After He Spoke Out On Health

View gallery

Jamie Foxx, 55, has the best friends in the world. After speaking out on video for the first time about his hospitalization from a “medical complication”, pals like Will Smith, Kevin Hart, LL Cool J and many more showed him love and support in the comments.

While Jamie didn’t disclose what the illness was, he shut down rumors that he’s either “paralyzed” or “blind” — but confessed he went to “hell and back” in the July 22 video. “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Jamie said to fans. “I know a lot of people were waiting and wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me, trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” he expressed, thanking his family and friends for support.

See the messages from his famous friends below.

Will Smith

Will Smith, 54, and Jamie have a longstanding relationship which also includes a film together: 2001’s Ali, which landed Will an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. “Awww Man!! Who’s cuttin’ onions??” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air icon penned, using onions to refer to tears. “Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now!,” he added.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart and Jamie Foxx not only move in the same circles, but the duo also worked on a film together a decade ago: 2014’s Black Phantom. “This video just warmed my soul,” Kevin wrote on Jamie’s video. “Foxx you are needed man. We love you and we are forever with you. So glad to see my brother and so glad to see that you are in good spirits,” he also said with arm flex emojis.

Justin Timberlake

Back in 2010, Jamie Foxx collaborated with Justin Timberlake on a song “Winner” that appeared on the actor’s fourth album Best Night of My Life. “Love you, Foxx!!!” the former N’Sync member commented with a two hands up emoji to show some love.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Jamie have had several public run-ins over the years, including in 2006 when he presented Reese with the Best Actress trophy at the Academy Awards for Walk The Line — a year after his own win for Ray. “Oh Jamie ! So happy to see your light shining so BRIGHT!! You are so loved and appreciated,” the Draper James founder posted with star emojis.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jamie Foxx’s bromance is no secret on social media, with the two bonding over being girl dads, loving fitness, and even interviewing each other at one point for a YouTube video. The wrestling icon left a sweet message for his pal, writing, “I’m gonna bear hug the f— outta you when I see you again,” with a heart emoji.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton regularly partied with “Blame It” singer Jamie Foxx back in the 2000s — including for her 2007 birthday party in Las Vegas! The socialite, DJ and pop star kept her comment sweet and short, penning, “stay strong.”

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie also worked together, both appearing in 2001’s Just Mercy. “I love you brother!!” the Creed actor posted for his colleague and friend in the comments.

LL Cool J

Jamie and LL Cool J go way back to the 90s when they appeared in 1999’s Any Given Sunday — but didn’t always get along! An infamous on-set brawl got the Miami PD involved, but the two men went on to patch things up and become friends. “so glad to see you back my brother,” the Mr. Smith rapper wrote with a crown, fist pimp and arm flex emoji.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross sweetly posted that she was “sending so much love” to the actor as he recovers from his mystery illness.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek and Jamie Foxx have been longtime friends, even going through a stint in 2005 where they were out and about a fair amount together. “You’re light is indestructible, my dear friend,” the Mexican born actress wrote for Jamie.

“Rejoice in all the love coming your way, and the many more blessings waiting for you in this next chapter of your life. You deserve the best because you’re good and kind And thanks to your sister and daughter for keeping you safe …We are here for you,” she signed off.