Chris Pratt’s Son Jack, 10, Rides Scooter Out With Katherine Schwarzenegger & Sisters: Photos

Chris Pratt, 44, enjoyed a family outing with all three of his children on Sunday morning and looked as happy as could be. The actor was photographed walking outside with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33, his oldest son Jack, 10, and two daughters, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 1, and flashed a big smile to nearby cameras. Jack was having fun on a scooter while the Chris was pushing Eloise’s stroller and Katherine pushed Lyla’s.

The former Everwood star wore a casual outfit that included a gray T-shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers. He also added sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Katherine wore an opened black button-down long-sleeved shirt over a black top, black leggings, and black sneakers. She also added sunglasses to her look and had her hair down under a white baseball cap.

Jack, whose mother is Anna Faris, wore a dark blue T-shirt, matching shorts, and black sneakers with white socks, while Lyla wore a white graphic tee, leggings, and white sneakers. The blonde cutie also had her hair up. Eloise wore a light pink outfit and had her hair in pigtails.

Chris’ latest family outing comes a month after Katherine took to Instagram to share adorable photos of the doting dad and their daughters. She also included photos of herself hanging out with family and friends and doing all kinds of activities. “Nature, jenga and family,” she captioned the post.

In addition to being photographed on outings and sharing their own casual photos of their family on social media, Chris and Katherine have also shared holiday photos. Some of the most recent holiday photos were for Easter. Katherine showed off her daughters and other family members, like her mom Maria Shriver, in the special post. She also showed off gorgeous nature photos of their surroundings. “🌷Easter of love, family, sisters and some firsts for little one 🌷,” she captioned the post.