‘Jersey Shore’s Snooki Goes Off On Body Shamers As She Admits To Weight Struggles: ‘Not Okay’

Don’t mess with Snooki. The Jersey Shore star, 35, called out body shamers and admitted to dealing with weight struggles in a July 19 TikTok that’s gone viral. “I know it’s an issue for a lot of people. Men, women—it’s an issue. And it’s called weight,” Snooki began the video. “I have struggled with my weight my entire life. High school, not great. Wasn’t eating. Underweight. Had no energy. It was getting scary. So, high school was not a good place for me with weight.”

Snooki explained that around the time she joined Jersey Shore at 21 years old she decided to “enjoy myself” and stop worrying about her weight. The MTV star then directed her attention towards trolls who attack people’s weight. “Who are you to call people ‘pigs’ and ‘fat’ and ‘disgusting’ and [say], ‘Your body looks terrible,’ ” Snooki asked.

“If you think those things, which I’m sure a lot of people have opinions — everyone has an opinion about everybody — you want to judge people’s looks, people’s bodies?” the mother-of-three added. “Do it in the own comfort of your a** hole mind, or just like call somebody. Call your a** hole friend to gossip about somebody’s weight. But don’t comment it on the internet.”

Snooki further warned that cruel comments about weight could negatively impact the people who are struggling. “This video is for everyone out there, stop commenting on people’s weight. It doesn’t matter,” she said. “As long as you’re a good person and you feel good in your own body. Stop commenting on people’s bodies. It’s not nice.”

As of the time of publishing this story, Snooki’s video has over 2 million views and 330,000 likes. Her fans applauded her rant against body shamers in the comments section. “THANK YOU for posting this,” one fan said. Another commented, “Yes queen!!!! Our weight is the least interesting thing about us!” Like we said — don’t mess with Snooki!