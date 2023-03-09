‘Jersey Shore’ Exclusive Clip: Snooki Shares Her Adoption Story After Angelina Admits She Wants Kids

Things get sentimental between the women of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on the upcoming March 9 episode! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview, which shows the ladies out to lunch during their weekend away in California. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi asks Angelina Pivarnick if she wants to have a kid, and Angelina responds, “I’m getting to that point. I’m 36, you now? But I don’t want to just have a kid with anybody.”

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley suggests that Angelina “pick one out of the catalog” at a sperm bank. “It’s almost like a closed adoption,” Jenni explains. “My mom was a closed adoption, where you can’t find out who your parents are. She can’t even look up her records. The irony is that now all those ancestry and 23 and Me things came out and I see all of my mom’s side popping up. It’s wild. I’m like…I don’t want to meet these people!”

Angelina then opens up about a conversation she once had with her mom, where her mom told her, “Your father might not be your father.” The other women are floored, but Angelina reveals that her mom insisted she was joking. “If my father turned out to not be my father, it would actually make sense as to why I was treated differently than my sisters when I was a kid,” Angelina admits. “Maybe he knows I’m not his daughter.”

Deena Cortese has her own story about adoption to share, as well. “My sister is my sister, but my mom — when she was young — gave my sister up for adoption to a family on her street,” Deena reveals. “My mom watched [my sister] grow up, but it wasn’t a closed adoption, and later, [my sister] decided she wanted to find my mom. So I didn’t know I had a sister until I was, like, seven.”

Meanwhile, Snooki was actually adopted herself, and she reveals that her name was Claudette before her parents adopted her. “I never really talk about me being adopted because I’m so secure with how I ended up with my adopted parents. They’re my parents,” Nicole shares. “I never really had to urge to go and look for my [biological] parents. If I had the chance to meet them, I think I would.”

After hearing all these stories, Jenni assures Angelina that she has plenty of options if she still wants to have kids. “It doesn’t have to be all cookie cutter,” Jenni confirms. “You don’t have to find a man. You don’t have to get married. You could do it on your own.” Angelina confirms that she “doesn’t think” she’s going to get married again, either.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.