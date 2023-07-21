Sharna Burgess Claps Back At Critic Of Her Son’s Long Hair & Pink Hair Tie: ‘I Don’t Get It’

Sharna Burgess proved she is one protective mama bear after trolls criticized her 1-year-old son’s hairstyle. The Dancing with the Stars pro, who shares tiny tot Zane with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to clap back at the haters who simply couldn’t stand the fact that Zane was rocking long locks held in place by a string that was, gasp, pink. “I’ve had some people in my DMs that were so passionately angry at me for doing that,” Sharna wrote, per US Weekly. “It’s so f****** dumb!”

“I had someone comment on the fact that his hair tie this morning is pink,” she continued. “I don’t get this whole ‘pink is for girls’ and me putting a pink hair tie [doesn’t] symbolize anything. I don’t get this whole ‘long hair is feminine or for girls.’ I mean, I’m sorry, have you seen Jason Momoa? I need to do a post of all the men that majority of women, and probably majority of men, find attractive and so many of them have long hair.”

The trolling came when Sharna innocently decided to field questions from fans online on Thursday. One disgruntled follower asked if Sharna and Brian planned to “let Zane’s hair grow long like his brothers.” Brian also shares son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex-wife Megan Fox. Both Brian and Megan have been outspoken about embracing their sons’ gender expressions, as they had to clap back at haters just last month.

The online hate came after Brian pushed back on claims by his ex-wife’s former neighbor Robby Starbuck that the Transformers star “forced” their three sons to wear clothing for “girls.” Along with a pic of Megan and her sons, the Republican candidate alleged, “These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

“It’s a totally bogus story,” Brian told TMZ on June 10. “There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify whether or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not.”

Meanwhile, the trolling of Zane hasn’t put Sharna and Brian off from trying to give him a little sibling! During an Instagram Story Q&A on March 29, a fan asked Sharna if she and Brian are “talking about marriage” and “more babies,” to which she responded, “We talk about it often,” with a smiley face.