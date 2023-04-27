Jason Momoa Gets Completely Naked For ‘Men’s Health’ As He Shows Off His Gym & Fridge: Watch

Jason Momoa gave his fans a buzz when he stripped down naked for Men’s Health video series “Gym & Fridge” to give a tour of his… gym and fridge! While the Aquaman star went shirtless for the magazine’s cover photo, he saved his best look for the 4-minute accompanying clip, where he greeted viewers in an open robe and his birthday suit. “If I knew you were coming, I would have gotten dressed up,” the handsome charmer joked.

After a quick flash of his derriere while riding on his bike, per usual, the actor gave a brief tour of his current residence in Australia, which happened to be a warehouse, commune and gym all in one. The first stop was at his refrigerator, which contained all the essentials for a “growing boy,” per Jason. Mananalu canned water, a Polynesian staple dish of mash taro called poi, and a grip load of Guinness lined the Smeg appliance. There was also Kodak film “for art,” a dog bone and kava.

Moving on to his home gym tour, Jason joked that he likes to start his workout by trying to move the weights with his mind. He then toned down the humor to explain how kettle balls have become his go-to equipment. “I travel with kettle balls, they help me with my core,” he explained. Bands and boxing also help him stay lean and focused during his grueling actions scenes, including the ones he shot as the villain in the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise called Fast X.

As for the highly anticipated flick, Jason revealed how he approached playing the bad guy opposite Vin Diesel in the iconic franchise. “I talked to Vin and said, ‘Yo, Daddy-o, I’m here to support you, but I’m going to do it my way. I’m going to be a bad man, and you’re going to want to take me out!’ It felt really good to go there without some ego competition, like, ‘Who’s this?’ and ‘Who’s that?’” he explained. “I’m like, ‘No, dude, you got ten movies under your belt. It’s an honor to be here. I’m down to go down.’”

Speaking of his thrill-ride movies, Jason also dished on the success of his Aquaman movies, saying it took him by surprise. “Well, to be perfectly honest, I was absolutely baffled that Aquaman was received so well,” he told Men’s Health. “I’ve done things that are amazing that no one sees and no one gives a shit about. You just don’t know in this business. I don’t go do things and think, Oh, I’m gonna get $1 billion on this one. I go in and do my best job.”

The hunky actor, who is also preparing for the debut of his Apple TV+ show, Chief of War, didn’t go into much more detail about his personal life. although he did give a rare comment on his two children, daughter Lola, 15, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 14, whom he shares with his ex Lisa Bonet.

“I don’t get to see my kids right now for a very long time, I gotta share things with them,” he explained. “I’m doing everything that I want to do, everything that I’m designed to do. I want my children to know that and do that. I worked for a very long time when they were young doing s*** I didn’t want to do to put food on the table. And now? You should only work with the people you wanna work with. You should create with the people you wanna create with. And if you’re not, then you got one shot in this life—you gotta get the f*** out.”

Jason and Lisa split in 2022 after 4 years of marriage and 15 years together.