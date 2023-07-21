Khloe Kardashian Gives Barbie Vibes In Full Pink Bodysuit With Thigh-High Boots: Watch

Khloe Kardashian channeled Barbie when she wore a tight, hot pink bodysuit with thigh-high pink boots in a sexy new Instagram video. The 39-year-old was showing off her new Good American collection when she rocked the scoop-neck onesie that showed off her incredible figure.

In the video, Khloe wore the shiny neon pink bodysuit that was cinched in at the waist with a tiny belt. She accessorized the low-cut, cleavage-baring outfit with a pair of bright pink slouchy thigh-high, pointed-toe heeled boots, and an oversized gray trench coat. As for her glam, she had her long platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves.

Khloe has been loving pink lately and just recently she attended the World of Barbie expo in Santa Monica when she wore another skintight onesie. This time, she wore a long-sleeve turtleneck pink catsuit with a pair of thigh-high Balenciaga Knife Jersey Over-the-Knee Pumps. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of oversized, silver reflective Rick Owens Sunglasses.

If there’s one thing for sure about Khloe, it is that she loves a skintight outfit, and aside from these looks, another one of our recent faves was her tan Alexander Wang Ruched One Shoulder Halter Dress. The mini dress highlighted her gorgeous figure and had a super short hemline that put her long, toned legs on display. She accessorized with a pair of Harry Kotlar Diamond Stud Classico Earrings and nude Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Khloe showed off her rock-hard abs in a Laquan Smith Spring 2023 ensemble featuring a tiny. tight black cropped tank top with a matching low-rise midi skirt, Tom Ford Padlock Sandal 105, and black sunglasses.