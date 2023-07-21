Camila Cabello Is Gorgeous In Plunging Black Dress For Premios Juventud Awards: Photos

Camila Cabello always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards in San Juan, Puerto Rico on July 20. The 26-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a tight black satin gown that was cut out on her chest revealing ample cleavage.

Camila’s sleeveless black silky The Attico slip dress featured a massive cutout on her chest with skinny crisscross straps across her neck. She styled the sexy number with gorgeous glam and had her long black hair down with her side bangs covering her forehead. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip tied her look together. Camila posted two photos of herself in the dress to her Instagram with the caption, “I’m giving Oppenheimer.”

Camila has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and one of our favorites was her outfit for the Fendi Couture Show. She opted to wear a completely sheer white lace slip dress with a plunging V-neckline that revealed her black bralette and high-waisted underwear beneath. She accessorized the see-through midi dress with a pair of black leather boots and a Fendi Fall 2023 Collection Bag.

During her time at Couture Fashion Week she wore stunning outfits including her Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Spring 2022 dress. The skintight rainbow dress was completely see-through and cinched in at her tiny waist. She styled the high-neck frock with an updo and voluminous front bangs.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, she attended the Viktor & Rolf show when she wore a Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2020 mini dress that put her incredibly toned legs on display. The black sheer mini dress featured a see-through bodice and massive, poofy sleeves. She styled the grungy peplum mini with a pair of black patent leather Giuseppe Zanotti Bebe Platform Pumps and sheer black lace socks.