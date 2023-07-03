Camila Cabello Rocks Sheer Dress As She Hangs With Maisie Williams In Paris After Shawn Mendes Split

Camila Cabello, 25, donned a confident and sexy look at Iris Van Herpen‘s Paris Fashion Week show this week. The “Havana” crooner opted to wear a sleeveless sheer silver and gold fashionable dress without a bra and gold platform strappy shoes. She also had her long hair pulled up into a high bun with some strands hanging down as she wore natural-looking makeup.

The beauty was joined by actress Maisie Williams, 26, who also looked epic in her own eye-catching outfit. It was a similar sheer dress with brown sections and she paired it with black platform boots. She also rocked natural-looking makeup and both ladies posed for photos alone and together as they enjoyed the star-studded event.

Camila took to her Instagram to share posed photos of herself in her amazing look, and added a caption about it. “my new girl crush is @irisvanherpen . I love your passion for nature and biophilic design, we might be kindred spirits in that way 🦋 thank you for making beautiful things including this dress of yours, i feel like a 🦋,” it read.

Before Camila wowed alongside Maisie at Paris Fashion Week, she made headlines for reportedly calling it quits once again with on-again, off-again boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The news was first reported by The Sun on June 7, but it was later confirmed by PEOPLE on June 13, and the latter outlet also revealed she’s dating again. The former lovebirds first sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen showing off PDA at Coachella earlier this year, and they were then seen on numerous outings, including a Taylor Swift concert, together throughout the months after.

Before reuniting with Shawn, whom she originally dated from 2019 until Nov. 2021, Camila was romantically linked to Austin Kevitch. She and the Lox Club CEO were spotted hanging out together last year and looking incredibly happy. A source told us why the talented artist was attracted to the hunk shortly after they were seen. “She loves that he’s in tech instead of show-business, it’s a first for her and she’s enjoying it,” the inside told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time.