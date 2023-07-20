Drake Cozies Up To Ex Bernice Burgos Backstage At Brooklyn Show: Photo

Drake shared a throwback snap from his 2015 vacation with Bernice Burgos following their backstage link-up at his tour on Tuesday night.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 20, 2023 11:06AM EDT
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/Shutterstock

Drake had fans raising their eyebrows after he snapped a cozy photo with his ex Bernice Burgos on Tuesday, July 18. The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories to share the pic of the pair hanging out backstage following his It’s All a Blur tour concert at Barclays Center in New York. The stars, who were linked back in 2015, looked happy to be reuniting, as they wrapped their arms around each other and smiled for the shutterbug.

The encounter appeared to have Drake in his feelings and reminiscing about old times, as he followed up the backstage snap with a throwback one of him and Bernice. Alongside the photo of the two stars lounging by a pool during an Australian getaway in 2015, Drake added a laughing emoji and the caption, “A lifetime ago with @realberniceburgos.”

Drake’s stans certainly were thrown in a tizzy by the reunion, but it may have been overshadowed by the fact that Drake shared a snap of his backstage meeting with rapper Sexyy Red just a day earlier, per People. “Just met might my rightful wife @sexyyred,” Drake wrote on the photo. He also shouted out the “Pound Town” hitmaker during the concert, referring to her as his “baby mama,” per a TikTok video.

Drake and Bernice were linked back in 2015. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/Shutterstock)

The multiple mentions of ladies in his life is nothing new for Drake, as he often raps about his rumored romances. The Degrassi Jr. High actor’s love list includes such luminaries as  Teyana Taylor, Taraji P. HensonSerena Williams, Rita OraBlac Chyna, Amber Rose, Zoe Kravitz, and Bella Hadid just to name a few.

Bernice, meanwhile, was linked to T.I. in 2018 after her hook-up with Drake. At the time of their reported split, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Bernice wasn’t over him, despite the fact that T.I. was working things out with wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Bernice has never gotten over T.I., she thinks about him all the time and still has a crush on him,” the insider detailed. “That’s why she feels like, if she can’t have him, she wants someone just like him. Bernice is looking for a sexy, successful rapper or even an athlete that will treat her like a princess, the way she feels she deserves to be treated.”

