Danny Masterson Cut From ‘That 70s Show’ 25th Anniversary Activation Following Rape Trial

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con commenced on Jul. 20 and Danny Masterson, 47, has been cut from the That ’70s Show 25th anniversary activation, according to Entertainment Weekly. The outlet revealed that the disgraced actor has been excluded from the “life-size photos,” which include images from the original cast of the show. There is currently an anniversary activation of the series set up at the Omni Hotel in San Diego amid the convention.

Additionally, there is a video on display (watch the video here) at the hotel that Danny is only “briefly shown” in. At the end of the clip, the 47-year-old could be heard belting out “Hello, Wisconsin,” which is featured at the end of the show’s intro. Despite being able to hear him in the clip, the outlet noted that he is “largely absent from the full video,” which can be seen at the hotel.

Fans of the show can visit the hotel and take photos with the iconic 1969 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser, along with the life-size photos of the rest of the cast. The activation will be on display throughout the Comic-Con weekend in San Diego. More so, the outlet revealed that there was planned panel scheduled with co-stars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red), however, it has been cancelled amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Danny’s exclusion from the activation comes nearly two months after he was convicted on two counts of forcible rape, as reported by Variety on May 31. There was a third charge for rape, however, the jury was deadlocked on the decision. The New York native was first charged for “forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003,” in Jun. 2020.

When Danny was found guilty on two of the count in May, the jury voted 8-4 in favor of conviction. He has pleaded “not guilty” and has denied all of the allegations against him, per AP News. Now, the father-of-one faces 30 years to life in prison following the convictions earlier this spring. There is reportedly a hearing date set for Aug. 4.

View Related Gallery Danny Masterson: Photos Of The Actor Danny Masterson TNT and TBS Upfront Presentation, New York, America - 15 May 2013 Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Robert Sebree/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (5882121k) Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon That '70S Show - 1998 20th Century Fox USA TV Portrait

On the hit comedy series, Danny played the role of Steven Hyde for eight seasons. That ’70s Show aired from 1998 until its final episode in May 2006. Some of the other stars in the show include Mila Kunis, 39, Ashton Kutcher, 45, Laura Prepon, 43, Topher Grace, 45, and others. The reboot, That ’90s Show, premiered in Jan. 2023, however, Danny has been excluded from the new series.