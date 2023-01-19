Where Is Hyde In ‘That ’90s Show’? How The Series Addresses His Absence

Kitty and Red Forman welcome their granddaughter, Leia Forman, into their Point Place, Wisconsin, home for the summer, which brings Eric and Donna back into the fold in That ’90s Show. Michael and Jackie also pop by for a friendly hello. Meanwhile, Fez now has a successful hair salon. Over the course of the first season, fellow That ’70s Show character Hyde does not pop up for a quick cameo at all.

This has prompted die-hard That ’70s Show fans to ask: where is Steven Hyde? His name isn’t mentioned once throughout the season, despite getting updates on all the other original teens of That ’70s Show. Even when there’s a brief flashback of the That ’70s Show in the iconic basement, Hyde isn’t shown. Netflix nor the original cast members of That ’70s Show have commented on Hyde’s absence in the new series.

Hyde, played by Danny Masterson, was a member of the original cast of That ’70s Show, which ran from 1998 to 2006. Danny was charged in 2020 with raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, which was during That ’70s Show’s run.

The actor pleaded not guilty to all three charges in 2021 and subsequently went on trial. The rape trial was declared a mistrial in December 2022 when the jury was unable to reach a verdict on any of the criminal charges, according to the Associated Press.

Danny and fellow castmate Ashton Kutcher had reunited onscreen in the Netflix series The Ranch, but Danny was fired in 2017 following the rape allegations. “After discussing with the producers, we’ve decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day of work, and we’ll make new episodes in 2018 without him,” Netflix tweeted at the time.

That ’90s Show takes place in 1995. During Leia’s summer in Point Place, she crosses paths with Jay Kelso, Michael and Jackie’s son. For the Jackie and Hyde shippers, those two were clearly not endgame. Michael Jackie reveal during their That ’90s Show visit that they were getting remarried. That ’90s Show is currently streaming on Netflix.