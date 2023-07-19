Reese Witherspoon’s Ex Jim Toth Spotted Vacationing With Alleged New Girlfriend 4 Mos. After Split: Report

The Year of Splits continues. Much like how Dalton Gomez has moved on from Ariana Grande, Jim Toth – the former CAA and soon-to-be ex-husband of Reese Witherspoon – has put his own divorce in the rearview. Jim was “staying with a new girlfriend at the Sendero Nosara in Costa Rica,” reports PEOPLE claiming an eyewitness saw the former CAA agent vacationing at the resort. Jim, 52, “seemed to be staying in a suite, and they looked really happy, just chilling and soaking up that pura vida vibe. It was definitely romantic.”

This reported romance comes nearly four months after Reese, 47, and Jim announced that they were ending their 12-year marriage. ” We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple posted to Instagram on Mar. 24. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” the statement continued. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Reese was the one who reportedly filed the papers, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The two are also adhering to a March 2011 prenup agreement regarding their assets and debts. They’ve also submitted a parenting plan for their 10-year-old son, Tennessee James Toth. (Reese has two adult children from her prior marriage with Ryan Phillippe.)

Reese spoke about this split and her experiences with divorce in a July 2023 issue of Harper’s Bazaar. ” “To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening,” she said.

Reese also addressed the rumors that she was dating Tom Brady. “Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that,” she said. “All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It’s a vulnerable time for me.”