Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd Plays Coy When Asked About Ashley Jones Feud After Wedding Snub (Exclusive)

It seems as though the cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will be at odds with co-star Ashley Jones when season 2 premieres on July 19 with two back-to-back episodes. Not only will viewers learn that Ashley “left the [ongoing] group chat” with her co-stars during the season premiere, but Cheyenne Floyd hinted at some tension with Ashley when we interviewed her about the new season and its upcoming drama.

In case you forgot, Cheyenne disinvited Ashley from her wedding after Ashley got into a physical altercation with Briana DeJesus and their mothers while filming season 2 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion in August 2022. Ashley and Briana’s fight occurred shortly before Cheyenne and Zach Davis‘ Sept. 2022 wedding, and since Ashley was accused of being the aggressor in the on-camera altercation, it didn’t come as a surprise to learn that Cheyenne asked Ashley to skip the festivities.

Since then, Ashley has taken jabs at Cheyenne on social media. Not only did she criticize Cheyenne’s plastic surgery, but she also went after her wedding and choice in men — specifically, her husband, Zach Davis. So obviously, things are not good between these women.

As you can see in the trailer for season 2, Cheyenne later tried calling Ashley to hash things out, but Ashley wasn’t really into it — “I really don’t have anything to say to you,” Ashley could be seen saying to Cheyenne in the preview. We don’t yet know what happens next, so we went right to the source to try to find out, but Cheyenne played coy when we tried to get more details.

“Um… I definitely think you’ll see it play out,” she revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. When we told her that her answer didn’t give us much hope for any sort of reconciliation, Cheyenne just laughed and added, “I feel like you have to watch that one because I don’t want to say anything that comes back and bites me in the a**. Can I say a**? But I think you have to just watch it play out.” Sounds like it’s going to be one heck of a season!

Watch the full interview with Cheyenne and Maci Bookout above. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, July 19 at 8pm ET/PT on MTV.