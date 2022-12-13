‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Cheyenne Gets Married, Bar Goes To Jail & Leah Ends Her Engagement

Many of the stars of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter started new chapters during the Dec. 13 season finale. For Cheyenne Floyd, it was her new chapter as a wife. After spending all season planning her wedding and dodging various obstacles, Cheyenne and Zach Davis finally tied the knot, and it was a beautiful ceremony. Many tears were shed, kisses were shared, and a lot of Cheyenne’s co-stars attended the ceremony.

on next week's ✨SEASON FINALE✨ of #TeenMom: each of our moms are starting starting new chapters, next Tuesday at 8/7c on @mtv 🍼 pic.twitter.com/jFCskONBuH — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) December 7, 2022

One person who wasn’t in attendance though was Ashley Jones. Cheyenne uninvited her after a fight went down on the set of Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 2. As fans saw in the trailer that dropped on Dec. 13, Ashley got into a major fight with Briana DeJesus. Briana was invited to the wedding, so we suspect that Cheyenne feels Ashley is responsible for the drama that led to their fight. But what’s ironic is that Briana couldn’t even go to the wedding because she got caught in Hurricane Ian, and wasn’t able to fly to Los Angeles.

Amber Portwood also didn’t go — she didn’t even appear in the season finale because she was too emotional after her recent reunion with son James — but her ex, Gary Shirley, made sure he didn’t miss the big event… even if that mean he had to leave his wife and their kids back at home while doing so. He said he and Kristina couldn’t find a babysitter, which is understandable, but did he really have to go? Isn’t he on the show because of Amber or was he contractually obligated to attend? We’re so confused by we digress.

Leah Messer was at the wedding, and she showed Maci Bookout her big engagement ring, but after the wedding, the show flashed forward three weeks, when it was revealed that she and Jaylan Mobley split after it was reported he cheated on her.

This is your OFFICIAL warning to bring tissues to tonight's #TeenMom season finale, see you at 8/7c on @mtv 😍🌟 pic.twitter.com/8EjOWSkeFw — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) December 13, 2022

As we said, Ashley Jones didn’t go to the wedding, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t get any airtime. Back in Vegas, she, Bar and daughter Holly got into a car accident with a drunk driver. Fortunately, they were all okay, but when Bar went to the police station to pick up some of their belongings that were in the damaged vehicle, he was arrested and charged with being a “fugitive”. Apparently, he hadn’t yet settled his May 2021 arrest for “willful discharge of firearm in negligent manner,” and since the case was still pending in California, and he is now living in Nevada, he was seen as being a “fugitive”. It wasn’t revealed in the show how long he’d remain in jail, but the episode was “to be continued”, so we assume more will be shown in the next season.

In the flash-forward that saw Leah talking about her split, viewers also saw Maci admitting to reaching out to her ex, Ryan Edwards, and Zach going to jail for his own unresolved legal issues (a DUI from his teenage years).

Want more drama? Teen Mom: The Next Chapter‘s reunion airs next Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 8pm on MTV.