‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’ Season 2 Trailer: Briana DeJesus & Ashley Jones Get Into A Major Brawl (Exclusive)

Get ready for “the grandmother of all reunions!” The trailer for the second season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion is here, and HollywoodLife has your EXCLUSIVE first look. The show centers around several fan favorites from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant as they embark on an epic girls’ trip with each other and their mothers — leading to some sweet bonding moments and other times that test their relationships. The main cast includes Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Kayla Sessler, Kiaya Elliott, and Maci Bookout.

Like we said, the trailer has some pretty sweet moments, but the one that’ll get the most reaction is probably the one between Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus, who appear to get in a major brawl with each other. Even their moms get involved, and cast members are forced to hold all of them back, as they seemingly lunge at each other. The fight’s been covered on The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, but this is the first time we’re seeing footage of the shocking altercation.

The trailer also shows Kayla, 23, having an emotional moment with her mom during which she cries to her that she “doesn’t know what love is supposed to look like.” Meanwhile, Cheyenne, 29, has a tender moment with her mom and tells her she “really” likes her “a lot.” With a smile on her face, her mother replies, “You better.”

Plus, as fans can see in the exciting sneak peek, there are a few surprise guests who make their way into the mother-daughter getaway for the first time ever. Catelynn, 30, can be seen greeting her husband, Tyler Baltierra, with a warm embrace and a smile. The pair is currently campaigning for MTV to reboot their spin-off show, Reunited, which followed them as they reunited adoptees with their long last family members.

Plus, Amber’s 14-year-old daughter, Leah, is also seen smiling as she sits next to her father and Amber’s ex, Gary Shirley, who has custody of her. Gary has recently been seeking professional help with how to navigate Leah’s disinterest in maintaining a relationship with her mother. “[My daughter’s] not wanting to go to her mom’s,” he explained to a counselor during a recent episode of Teen Mom OG. “So ultimately, I want to encourage the mother-daughter relationship. Amber wants the relationship, Leah [doesn’t]. I’m letting her choose.”

Between all that, the famous mothers can be seen pushing themselves to the limit through thrilling activities such as rock climbing (which Jade described as “hard”) and even bungee jumping. Through all the ups and downs, the new season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion promises to be an eventful vacation that some may not want always to describe as a “vacation.” As the trailer’s voiceover says, “Vacations with your mom … can be a mother.”

Fans can catch the brand-new season Jan. 3 at 8 pm EST on MTV.