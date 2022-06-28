‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Says Viewers Will Be ‘Shocked’ By Her & Luke’s New Drama

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant‘s newest season premieres later this evening, on June 28, and while the episodes will be fresh, not a lot will be different for Kayla Sessler and her longtime boyfriend, Luke Davis. Once again, they’ll have their fair share of “ups and downs this whole season”, she told HollywoodLife during an EXCLUSIVE interview, but what might “shock” viewers this time around is where they end up after the dust settles.

Want a sneak peek at the new season of #YoungandPregnant? 👀 Things between @kayla_sessler and BF Luke are rocky, they sit down to talk about what's going on in their relationship.

Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant is back in ONE week, next Tuesday at 9p on @mtv. 💗 pic.twitter.com/Yo476llNSi — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) June 21, 2022

“I can’t spoil where we stand currently, but I can say there’s been a lot of ups and downs this whole season, and I think where we end up, viewers are definitely going to be shocked and [won’t] really be expecting our current situation,” Kayla said. “There’s going to be a lot of drama with Luke and I’s family, unfortunately, and it’s not just the Thanksgiving stuff. Different instances will happen, and different drama will unfold, and you’ve all seen the trailer where Luke proposes, so you’ll get to see my answer to that [as well].”

As fans will recall, Kayla and Luke cheated on each other last season. And then she got pregnant and had an abortion, so they’re dealing with a lot of heavy drama and emotions. But with the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, Kayla knows that her story is an important one to tell.

Group getaways. Overcoming challenges. Newfound friendships. 💖 These moms are stronger together. Teen Mom: #YoungAndPregnant returns Tuesday, June 28 at 9/8c on @MTV! 🍼 pic.twitter.com/vpMHrPDH5I — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) June 7, 2022

“I try to really be vulnerable and raw because I think people, with abortion, think you’re just being irresponsible. But there are so many long-term effects that come with [having a baby], and people don’t really talk about that. No one’s just out getting an abortion for birth control. No one’s doing that. They can be very traumatic, and this season, you’re definitely going to see some of my mental health struggles that stem from the decision I made. There’s a lot of guilt from it,” she told us.

There will also be some fun moments this season — in the very first episode, the cast unites in Los Angeles for a girls’ getaway. It’s the first time all the girls are hanging out together, and viewers will see how much they really lean on each other. It’s a great way to kick off the season and we’re excited to see what comes next.

The new season of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant premieres Tuesday, June 28, at 9pm on MTV.