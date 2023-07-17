North West Meets Chilli Months After Recreating TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’ Video For Halloween

Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter's dream came true when she met Chilli nine months after dressing up as the singer for Halloween.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 17, 2023 12:01PM EDT
North West
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Looks like Khloe Kardashian is still supporting Kanye's Adidas merch as we spot her taking her daughter True Thompson to a karate class wearing a black pair of Yeezy slides. Khloe is also on auntie duty taking care of her nieces Chicago West and Dream Kardashian. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Kim Kardashian and Saint West at the Los Angeles Lakers VS Memphis Grizzlies game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kris Jenner,Kim Kardashian,Saint West Ref: SPL5539971 240423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* Indio, CA - Family time at Coachella! Kourtney Kardashian and her adorable kids spotted in the crowd, excitedly waiting to watch husband Travis Barker take the stage. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

North West finally got to meet one of her idols in person! The 10-year-old hung out with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas from TLC after she dressed up as the famous singer last Halloween to recreate the “No Scrubs” music video. North’s mom Kim Kardashian shared the photos of her daughter with Chilli, 52, on July 16th, with the caption, “Dreams do come true.” Yes they do!

In the first photo, Chilli wrapped her arm around North as the duo — who were both wearing black shirts — smiled for the camera in a kitchen. North’s adorable puppies made an appearance in the second image of the pair. Kim, 42, also included a photo of Chilli in the 1999 “No Scrubs” music video followed by a shot of North dressed as Chilli on Halloween 2022. North was joined by her two friends who played the other two TLC members, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes.

North and Chilli’s meet-up caught the attention of many others stars, including a few of North’s famous relatives. “What!!!!! And you didn’t call me to come over!!!!!” North’s aunt Khloe Kardashian said, before leaving a second comment that read, “Oh you’re in trouble.” Kris Jenner reacted to her granddaughter hanging out with Chilli as well, writing, “This is so cute!!!” All the KarJenners were obsessed with the fact that North got to meet Chilli.

North West
North West; Chilli (Photo: Shutterstock)

North was one of the best-dressed stars last Halloween when she impersonated Chilli. The 10-year-old’s outfit, which was near identical to Chilli’s from the music video, consisted of a black sleeveless top, black PVC pants with a red and white oval-shaped belt, and black boots. North also had her hair down and curled to look like the talented star’s. She posed with her friends and they walked together as they sang along to “No Scrubs” while filming their own video that went viral on the internet.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad