North West Meets Chilli Months After Recreating TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’ Video For Halloween

North West finally got to meet one of her idols in person! The 10-year-old hung out with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas from TLC after she dressed up as the famous singer last Halloween to recreate the “No Scrubs” music video. North’s mom Kim Kardashian shared the photos of her daughter with Chilli, 52, on July 16th, with the caption, “Dreams do come true.” Yes they do!

In the first photo, Chilli wrapped her arm around North as the duo — who were both wearing black shirts — smiled for the camera in a kitchen. North’s adorable puppies made an appearance in the second image of the pair. Kim, 42, also included a photo of Chilli in the 1999 “No Scrubs” music video followed by a shot of North dressed as Chilli on Halloween 2022. North was joined by her two friends who played the other two TLC members, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes.

North and Chilli’s meet-up caught the attention of many others stars, including a few of North’s famous relatives. “What!!!!! And you didn’t call me to come over!!!!!” North’s aunt Khloe Kardashian said, before leaving a second comment that read, “Oh you’re in trouble.” Kris Jenner reacted to her granddaughter hanging out with Chilli as well, writing, “This is so cute!!!” All the KarJenners were obsessed with the fact that North got to meet Chilli.

North was one of the best-dressed stars last Halloween when she impersonated Chilli. The 10-year-old’s outfit, which was near identical to Chilli’s from the music video, consisted of a black sleeveless top, black PVC pants with a red and white oval-shaped belt, and black boots. North also had her hair down and curled to look like the talented star’s. She posed with her friends and they walked together as they sang along to “No Scrubs” while filming their own video that went viral on the internet.