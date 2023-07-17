Chelsea Clinton Brings Daughter Charlotte, 3, To ‘Enchanted’ Taylor Swift Concert: Photos

Chelsea Clinton, 43, and her daughter Charlotte, 3, are confirmed Swifties! The only child of former President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton thanked Taylor Swift for putting on an epic concert in a tweet on Sunday, July 16. She thanked the “Cruel Summer” singer for a night to remember and shared a few awesome pictures from their concert experience!

Entirely impressed and *enchanted* by Taylor and her Eras tour. Amazing night and performance, @taylorswift13. Thank you for bringing 73,000+ – including Charlotte & me – heart-stretching joy and smiles that haven’t stopped! pic.twitter.com/7M7bBqw3Y7 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 17, 2023

Chelsea posted two photos of Taylor, 33, on stage. One was taken early in the show, as the popstar sported a rainbow leotard, which she opens the concert in. The other shot of Taylor was seemingly when she performs the Speak Now portion of her set, which includes the tracks “Enchanted” and now “Long Live,” since the re-release of the Taylor’s Version of the record. Chelsea also shared a photo of the many bracelets that she accumulated from fellow Taylor fans on her wrists at the show.

Aside from the awesome photos, Chelsea raved about what an incredible experience the concert was. “Entirely impressed and *enchanted* by Taylor and her Eras tour. Amazing night and performance, @taylorswift13,” she wrote. “Thank you for bringing 73,000+ – including Charlotte & me – heart-stretching joy and smiles that haven’t stopped!”

Chelsea is only the latest celebrity to attend Taylor’s Eras Tour. Tons of stars have been spotted enjoying the tour of the summer, including Shawn Mendes, Millie Bobby Brown, Taylor’s friend Selena Gomez, and many more!

Besides attending The Eras Tour, Chelsea has been open about the music she enjoys (including that she’s a huge hip-hop fan). Despite loving rap, Chelsea did reveal that she deleted a bunch of music by Taylor’s rival Kanye West after seeing the way he spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian in an August 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Just the way that he has treated Kim Kardashian, the way he has talked about women, is unconscionable to me. That was some of my favorite running music and I have removed it from my music library,” she told the outlet.