Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye

Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.

Even though Chelsea said that it was good to see Kanye face consequences, she accused the Fox News personality of sharing antisemitism. “While I can be grateful that there is accountability for the dangerous antisemitic rhetoric that Kanye has trafficked in and amplified, Tucker Carlson and a lot of white men are also trafficking in a lot of really dangerous antisemitism, and they need to be held accountable too,” she said.

The Anti-Defamation League has accused Tucker of antisemitism through their “Stop Hate For Profit” campaign. The ADL called on tech companies to deplatform the commentator and other extremists for sharing the antisemitic “Great Replacement Theory” in a May report. “The Stop Hate for Profit coalition calls on technology companies to deplatform Tucker Carlson and other repeat perpetrators spreading the ‘Great Replacement’ theory because of their significant role mainstreaming ideologies that normalize hate, foment fear and buoy extremists,” they wrote.

Earlier in her response, Chelsea opened up about how her family discusses antisemitism, as her husband Marc Mezvinsky is Jewish. “As the wife of someone who is half-Ukrainian Jewish who lost much of his family to the Holocaust. As the mother of three children who we take to synagogue and church every week,” she explained. “We do have to have lots of hard conversations.”

The View hosts also asked Chelsea some questions about comments that Senator Ted Cruz made on the show on Monday, regarding comments that her mom, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, made after the 2016 election. During Cruz’s appearance, they asked him about former President Donald Trump’s election fraud claims, and he took out a sheet of paper and tried to draw an equivalency to comments Clinton made to Trump’s lies, which led to his supporters storming the Capitol. “Hillary Clinton says, ‘Trump is an illegitimate president.’ Hillary Clinton says, ‘The election was stolen from me,'” he read in the interview.

While the hosts pushed back against the senator during his appearance, Chelsea also pointed out that her mom conceded after the election, which Trump did not, following the 2020 election. “I’m pretty sure that I remembered that next day that I was standing behind her when she conceded, and she said while she had campaigned very hard against President Trump, she hoped that he would be a president for all Americans. That of course is not what ultimately happened. So I think Senator Cruz just might have a slightly different memory of that,” she said.

Chelsea also made a point to say that her mom and dad, former President Bill Clinton, were both in attendance at Trump’s inauguration ceremony, even if they didn’t agree with his political beliefs. It’s worth noting Trump didn’t attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration. “[My parents] believe that a peaceful transfer of power is fundamental to a healthy, functioning democracy,” she said.