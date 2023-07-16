Princess Charlotte, 8, Pets A Cute Pup & Prince George, 9, Covers His Eyes During Tense Play At Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte, 8, and her brother Prince George, 9, looked like they were having a great time when they attended Wimbledon with their parents, Prince William, 41, and Kate Middleton, 41, this weekend. The former was photographed petting an adorable brown and white dog at one point during the outing, and she also flashed a big smile from her seat. All four of the royal family members also seemed excited as they watched Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz battle on the Centre Court to become a champion.

Charlotte wore a blue and white floral print short-sleeved dress at the event, along with flat white shoes with straps and added light pink framed sunglasses when she was sitting down. She also had most of her hair down with two parts pulled back with clips. George wore a dark blue suit with a striped tie and black velvet shoes with laces. The Prince of Wales wore a light gray blazer over a white shirt and dark blue tie, dark blue pants, and black shoes, and the Princess of Wales wore a bright green short-sleeved long dress with tan heels.

In addition to interacting with other attendees while they were out of their seats, the family interacted with each other when they were sitting down. They seemed to cheer some of the players on and leaned down at some points to hear each other as they seemed to talk about the match. Overall, the outing looked like a fun one for each member of the family as they gained a lot of attention for attending.

The royal family members were just some of the familiar faces who have been attending Wimbledon this year. Many celebrities including, Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Garfield, Emma Watson, Lewis Capaldi, and more were photographed on the carpet of the event and in their seats all weekend. Most were dressed stylishly and made a lot of headlines for watching some of their favorite tennis stars battle for a win.

Kate also attended the event to present the Venus Rosewater Dish after the Ladies’ Singles final at the 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships. She wore a light green outfit for that appearance and it included a short-sleeved buttoned top and a long matching skirt with tan heels. She also had some of her long hair pulled back and showed off natural looking makeup as she smiled to the crowd.