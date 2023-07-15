Sylvester Stallone Kisses Wife Jennifer Flavin In Italy Almost One Year After Calling Off Divorce: Photos

The lovebirds have been vacationing in the popular country and sharing many PDA-filled moments during their outings.

July 15, 2023 1:32PM EDT
Sylvester Stallone, 77, and Jennifer Flavin, 54, looked so in love during their latest outing. The actor and his wife have been vacationing in Italy and he was photographed sweetly kissing her head as she leaned against his shoulder at one point. They were sitting down and wearing casual clothes, including a polo shirt shorts for him and a white and green dress for her, and sunglasses as they took in the nice weather in the popular country.

They were also seen walking together and chatting on the same day. Jennifer had a white bag over one shoulder and a small black crossbody purse as her hair was loosely pulled back into a low bun with some loose strands hanging down. She also accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a matching watch.

Sylvester and Jennifer’s latest outing comes almost one year since they made headlines when she filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. At the time, TMZ revealed that Jennifer was accusing her husband of allegedly “moving assets from marital funds.” In a statement Sylvester’s rep gave to HollywoodLife, the Rocky star said, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Just a month later, in Sept. 2022, the couple called their divorce off. A photo that showed the two of them holding hands first sparked reconciliation rumors and then it was confirmed. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” Sylvester’s rep told Page Six. “They are both extremely happy.”

Sylvester and Jennifer, who share daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 21, together, showed off their love for each other earlier this week as well, when they went for a PDA-filled swim in Italy. Jennifer rocked a stylish blue bikini and Sylvester donned a black T-shirt and shorts. He wrapped his arms around her while they cooled down in a pool, and they both flashed big smiles in front of cameras.

