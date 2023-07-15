Meghan Markle Shops At Farmer’s Market In Flip Flops With Her Beloved Beagle: Photos

A low key Meghan Markle picked up some flowers with one of her dogs on July 14, looking stylish in a summer dress and straw bag.

July 15, 2023 1:07PM EDT
Meghan Markle was spotted at the Montecito Farmers Market with one of her beloved beagles. The actress turned royal, 41, kept a low profile as she sported a comfortable pair of black flip flops with a camel toned midi dress and a white linen shirt over top on Friday, July 14. Meghan accessorized with a large straw tote bag and aviator style sunglasses, keeping her hair back in a casual bun in the photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

She appeared to stock up on a pretty bouquet of flowers during the outing, smiling as she made the purchase and later trying some honey at a local stand. A bodyguard could also be seen following her close by. The market is known to draw locals and celebrities alike to Coast Village Road, with 12-15 rotating vendors offering an array of goods from honey, teas, fruit and other specialty items. It pops up twice weekly, on Fridays and Saturdays.

Meghan Markle was seen at a farmers market near her Montecito home on July 14. (Shutterstock)

Meghan and husband Prince Harry, 38, are parents to two dogs: her beagle Guy, who she adopted while living in Toronto and working on Suits in 2015, as well as beagle Mamma Mia, who joined the brood in the summer of 2022. The couple, who wed in 2018, are also parents to two kids: son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2, who were likely home with their dad as Meghan stepped out for the solo run.

The local Montecito Farmers Market is located close to Meghan and Harry’s $14.7 million home in the California town, adjacent to Santa Barbara and about two hours out of Los Angeles. Meghan and Harry purchased the property in an off-market deal back in the summer of 2020, several months after stepping down from their roles as senior royals in London, and after a brief stint living in Victoria, British Columbia.

Since making the move to California, Meghan and Harry have gone on to launch their own charity Archewell, aimed at driving systemic cultural change. The couple also produced and appeared in their own Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, while Harry penned his first-ever memoir, Spare.

