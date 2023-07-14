Mariah Carey & Twins Monroe & Moroccan, 12, Spend The Day Horseback Riding Together: Photos

“Daytime excursion with DemTwins,” Mariah Carey captioned the photos she posted to her Instagram on Jul. 12. In one of the pics, Mariah, 54, cuddled her 12-year-old daughter Monroe in a horse stable while Monroe’s twin, Moroccan, stood in the background. The mother-daughter PDA came right before Monroe jumped aboard one of the horses for a ride. In the second photo, Monroe – wearing a pink Stranger Things t-shirt and matching magenta shorts – proudly sat atop a noble steed.

This outing comes roughly two weeks after the twins gave some love to their mom while hanging out with their father, Nick Cannon. In a TikTok posted to Nick’s account, the 42-year-old joins his oldest kids in a dance set to Mariah’s “Touch MY Body.” The prolific Wild ‘N Out star got a bit goofy before he acted serious and nailed the choreography along with his kids. ” Only Right!! Shout out to Mommy!!! The Empress Queen of all Queens!” Nick, 42, captioned the video.

Nick and Mariah’s twins turned 12 on April 30. When it was Nick’s turn to celebrate, he took the kids and their friends on a private trip to Six Flags Amusement Park. ”Roc and Roe’s 12th. Shutting down Magic Mountain [at] 6 Flags. Doing what big 12-year-olds do. The big 12 babies!” he shared online, along with videos of the kids enjoying the roller coasters and other rides. “Roc and Roe requested to fly their friends from all over and have the entire park to themselves.”

Mariah also commemorated the day with a sweet message. ” “Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day!” she said online while sharing photos of her alongside her kids “‘Our love is Supernatural!!!’ Ooh darlings, ‘cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies.”

Earlier in the year, Nick clapped back at comments that he “fumbled” his marriage with Mariah. He and the “Fantasy” singer were wed from 2008 to 2016. During an episode of The Daily Cannon Show, Nick’s co-host, Courtney Bee Bledsoe, said he “fumbled Mariah,” which set Nick off. “Did I?” he said before suggesting that she fumbled him. Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah.” His co-host said she was “playing” but added, ” I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble.”