Nick Cannon Dances With Moroccan & Monroe, 12, To A Mariah Carey Song: Watch

The doting dad and his two oldest children wore a casual outfit as the singer's hit song 'Touch My Body' played over the epic clip.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 2, 2023 12:20PM EDT
View gallery
Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Moroccan, Monroe. Mariah Carey, center left, Nick Cannon, center right, and from left, their children Monroe and Moroccan arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum, in Inglewood, Calif 2018 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Inglewood, USA - 24 Mar 2018
Mariah Carey with her children Moroccan and Monroe Mariah Carey out and about, Paris, France - 30 May 2019
Mariah Carey and her children Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon Mariah Carey in concert at Beacon Theatre, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2017

Nick Cannon, 42, recently spent some quality time with his two oldest kids, 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, and gave a shout out to their mom, Mariah Carey! The doting dad busted some dance moves with his son and daughter as the singer’s hit song “Touch My Body” played, in a new TikTok clip. “Only Right!! Shout out to Mommy!!! The Empress Queen of all Queens!” the caption for the post read.

@nickcannon

Only Right!! Shout out to Mommy!!! The Empress Queen of all Queens!

♬ Touch My Body – Mariah Carey

All three of them wore casual and comfortable-looking outfits, in the video. Nick’s included a pink hoodie and matching sweatpants along with a white bucket hat. Moroccan wore a black graphic T-shirt and matching shorts, and Monroe rocked an oversized white hoodie and pink shorts. She also had her long curly hair down and added clear-framed glasses to her look.

The trip shook their hips from side to side and at one point, Nick event twerked a bit. They were clearly being silly throughout and flashed smiles to each other and at the camera during the cute and memorable moment. Once the clip was posted, Nick’s followers didn’t hesitate to comment with kind words.

Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Moroccan, Monroe
Nick and Mariah with their kids at a previous event. (Shutterstock)

“I’m still in disbelief that Nick has kids with THEE Mariah Carey 😂 great father though,” one follower wrote, while another shared, “watching Mariah’s kids dance to her song… classic..” A third joked, “Not me waiting for Mariah to walk in 😂,” and a fourth wrote, “Imagine having thee MC as your mom!!”

Before Nick made headlines with his dancing video, the father of 12 got attention for revealing he may not be done having kids after creating his brood across six different relationships. “I’ve gotten in trouble about this too before because people will ask me if I’m done,” the Wild N Out star said on an episode of The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman. “And I’d always say, ‘Only God can tell me if I’m done.’ Because as much as I was open to every single child that I had, I can’t say the majority of them were planned. . . .If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married, just diagnosed with lupus that 10 years from now . . . that I would have 12 children, I would be like, ‘f*** out of here!’”

More From Our Partners

ad