Nick Cannon Dances With Moroccan & Monroe, 12, To A Mariah Carey Song: Watch

Nick Cannon, 42, recently spent some quality time with his two oldest kids, 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, and gave a shout out to their mom, Mariah Carey! The doting dad busted some dance moves with his son and daughter as the singer’s hit song “Touch My Body” played, in a new TikTok clip. “Only Right!! Shout out to Mommy!!! The Empress Queen of all Queens!” the caption for the post read.

All three of them wore casual and comfortable-looking outfits, in the video. Nick’s included a pink hoodie and matching sweatpants along with a white bucket hat. Moroccan wore a black graphic T-shirt and matching shorts, and Monroe rocked an oversized white hoodie and pink shorts. She also had her long curly hair down and added clear-framed glasses to her look.

The trip shook their hips from side to side and at one point, Nick event twerked a bit. They were clearly being silly throughout and flashed smiles to each other and at the camera during the cute and memorable moment. Once the clip was posted, Nick’s followers didn’t hesitate to comment with kind words.

“I’m still in disbelief that Nick has kids with THEE Mariah Carey 😂 great father though,” one follower wrote, while another shared, “watching Mariah’s kids dance to her song… classic..” A third joked, “Not me waiting for Mariah to walk in 😂,” and a fourth wrote, “Imagine having thee MC as your mom!!”

Before Nick made headlines with his dancing video, the father of 12 got attention for revealing he may not be done having kids after creating his brood across six different relationships. “I’ve gotten in trouble about this too before because people will ask me if I’m done,” the Wild N Out star said on an episode of The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman. “And I’d always say, ‘Only God can tell me if I’m done.’ Because as much as I was open to every single child that I had, I can’t say the majority of them were planned. . . .If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married, just diagnosed with lupus that 10 years from now . . . that I would have 12 children, I would be like, ‘f*** out of here!’”