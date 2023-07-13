Paris Jackson Rocks Daisy Dukes And Crop Top Out Walking Her Dog: Photos

Paris Jackson proved worthy of her fashion icon status when she stepped out for a walk on Thursday, July 13. The gorgeous daughter of Michael Jackson, 25, rocked a cut-off graphic tee and ripped daisy dukes for her concrete jungle hike in Los Angeles. She added a pair of black high tops to the mix and threw her sandy blonde tresses up in a loose ponytail. With her Doberman Pinscher named Koa by her side, the “Let Me Down” singer kept a cool vibe during her sunny outing.

The model also knew the assignment when she arrived at the Lucky party thrown during Coachella a few months ago. Dressed Indio Valley-apropos in a black bikini top, ripped jeans and a chic Lucky Brand denim jacket for the fun fete in the desert. Walking alongside her photo-ready puppy, Paris easily stole the spotlight in a celeb-heavy crowd looking their A-list best.

As fans know, Paris has dabbled in her own music making, making it pretty obvious she was at Coachella to enjoy the incredible lineups as well as the fashion scene. And when she’s not laying down tracks for her burgeoning music career, Paris keeps busy with her acting gigs. She’s recently taken her talents to the small screen with guest star appearances on American Horror Stories. And if the Hollywood gigs ever dry up, she always has her modeling to fall back on, after she signed with IMG Models back in 2017.

As for growing up with a one of the most famous pop stars in the world, Paris previously said she is grateful that Michael gave her and her two brothers, Prince and Blanket, a well-rounded childhood. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum,” she told Naomi Campbell on No Filter.