Florence Pugh Saves Emily Blunt From Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction At Oppenheimer Premiere: Watch

Florence Pugh is a “real one.” The actress stepped in to save costar Emily Blunt from a wardrobe malfunction at the premiere of their film Oppenheimer in London on Wednesday, July 12. The Oppenheimer cast, which also includes Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy, were posing for photos in Trafalgar Square when Emily’s gold metallic jacket popped open and she nearly flashed the adoring fans who were only a few feet away. The gaffe prompted Florence to rush over and cover Emily!

The Don’t Worry Darling star, 27, who rocked a blue Moschino Jeans blazer dress with nothing underneath, pulled her costar in tightly as Emily quickly fixed her glamorous gold ensemble and continued to slay, as seen in a TikTok here. The two stunning stars clearly found the incident hilarious, as they couldn’t help but crack up on the red carpet afterwards.

The whole mishap was way too adorable for fans, as they took to social media to bask in the glory of their two queens having a ball together. “Florence Pugh is a real one for protecting Emily Blunt from a wardrobe malfunction,” one person tweeted. Another stan wrote, “They’re so cute together,” as yet another added, “literally my worlds colliding.”

The two actresses are bringing their A-game to”Oppenheimer,” the highly-anticipated historical drama being released on July 21, 2023. Directed by the visionary Christopher Nolan, the biographical drama delves deep into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant mind behind the atomic bomb, who is played by Cillian.

Emily plays real life German American biologist/botanist Kitty Oppenheimer, who was married to J. Robert until his death in 1967. Florence takes on the role of Jean Tatlock, the Stanford-educated psychiatrist who was engaged in a years-long affair with J. Robert. And Matt will be breathing life into the complex historical figure of Leslie Groves Jr., the U.S. Engineers officer who directed the Manhattan Project, the top secret research project that developed the atomic bomb during World War II.

Meanwhile, Emily may be avoiding the red carpet for a while and not because of the wardrobe malfunction. The 40-year-old star made the revelation on the Monday, July 10 episode of iHeart’s Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. “This year, I’m not working,” she noted. “I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, like, we’re in the last year of single digits. I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch.” The Devil Wears Prada actress shares daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6, with her husband of 13 years, actor John Krasinski.