Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Strapless Sheer Dress At TAG Heuer Event: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Alexandra Daddario, it is that she always manages to look sexy on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the TAG Heuer Fifth Avenue flagship store event in NYC on July 12. The 37-year-old looked incredible when she wore a plunging black sequin dress that was completely see-through, revealing her toned legs.

For the event, Alexandra wore a low-cut black dress that revealed ample cleavage pouring out of the top. The bodice of the dress was a corset that cinched in her tiny waist, while the rest of the number flowed out into a sheer, sequin-lined skirt. Beneath the skirt, Alexandra rocked high-waisted nude underwear but chose to show off her bare legs. She accessorized her sparkly look with metallic silver strappy sandals and a diamond choker necklace.

Alexandra has been on a roll lately and just recently she was in Paris for fashion week when she attended the Dior show. At the show, Alexandra looked classy in a tight white tank top tucked into a high-waisted, pleated cream midi skirt with a bow fastened around her waist. On top of her tank, she wore a matching short-sleeve cropped button-down shirt and she topped her look off with pointed-toe pumps.

The day after the fashion show she opted for something a bit more casual but just as chic when she rocked a fitted Dior Sisterhood is Forever T-Shirt tucked into a pair of wide-leg, pleated ivory trousers. She accessorized her look with white leather sneakers, a tan News York hat, oversized brown sunglasses, and a navy blue bomber jacket draped over her arm.