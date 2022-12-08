Alexandra Daddario Channels Wednesday Addams In Sheer Lace Gown At ‘Mayfair Witches’ Premiere

Alexandra Daddario stole the show on the red carpet at the premiere of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches in LA on Dec. 8. The 36-year-old rocked a sheer black lace gown with a gold lace skirt and a jet-black lip that resembled Wednesday Addams from the new Netflix series.

Alexandra’s off-the-shoulder Dior dress was completely sheer and covered in gold polka dots. The neckline of the dress was low-cut and her tiny waist was cinched in with a thick black leather belt while the bottom half of the poofy skirt was covered in a pretty, metallic gold lace overlay. She accessorized her gothic look with a dark black smokey eye, a jet-black lip, and a black metal choker necklace.

While we loved Alexandra’s outfit for the premiere, we couldn’t stop thinking about how much she looked like Jenna Ortega’s character, Wednesday Addams, from the hit Netflix show, Wednesday. Specifically, Alexandra’s dress reminded us of Wednesday’s prom dress from the show. Her prom dress featured a sheer black ruffled bodice and she had her black her pulled back into a bun with a smokey eye.

Alexandra’s outfits lately have been fabulous and aside from this lace gown, she recently wore a dazzling, skintight sleeveless Monique Lhuillier Jeweled-Neck Sequin Embellished Gown. The tight sequin dress hugged her frame perfectly and she accessorized with a bright red lip. Another one of our favorite recent looks from her was a high-neck tan Dior victorian gown with long sleeves. The dress was covered in paisley embroidery with a tight bodice and a flowy skirt and she accessorized with a nude lip and sultry smokey eye.