Alexandra Daddario Channels Wednesday Addams In Sheer Lace Gown At ‘Mayfair Witches’ Premiere

Alexandra Daddario looked fabulous when she attended the premiere of 'Mayfair Witches' & we couldn't help but notice how much she looked like Wednesday Addams.

By:
December 8, 2022 11:30AM EST
Alexandra Daddario arrives at the Time Women of the Year Gala, at Spago in Beverly Hills, CalifTime Women of the Year, Beverly Hills, United States - 08 Mar 2022
Los Angeles Premiere Of AMC Networks "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches". 08 Dec 2022 Pictured: Alexandra Daddario. Photo credit: SamPayne@Broadimage / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA924404_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Alexandra Daddario GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022, Mandarin Oriental, London, UK - 16 Nov 2022
Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Alexandra Daddario stole the show on the red carpet at the premiere of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches in LA on Dec. 8. The 36-year-old rocked a sheer black lace gown with a gold lace skirt and a jet-black lip that resembled Wednesday Addams from the new Netflix series.

Alexandra Daddario looked stunning in this Dior dress at the premiere of Anne Rice’s ‘Mayfair Witches’ in LA on Dec. 8. (SamPayne@Broadimage / MEGA)
Alexndra’s dress was completely sheer & had a gold lace skirt. (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA)

Alexandra’s off-the-shoulder Dior dress was completely sheer and covered in gold polka dots. The neckline of the dress was low-cut and her tiny waist was cinched in with a thick black leather belt while the bottom half of the poofy skirt was covered in a pretty, metallic gold lace overlay. She accessorized her gothic look with a dark black smokey eye, a jet-black lip, and a black metal choker necklace.

Alexandra channeled Wednesday Addams’s prom dress from the show, ‘Wednesday.’ (Netflix)
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in ‘Wednesday.’ (Vlad Cioplea/Netflix)

While we loved Alexandra’s outfit for the premiere, we couldn’t stop thinking about how much she looked like Jenna Ortega’s character, Wednesday Addams, from the hit Netflix show, Wednesday. Specifically, Alexandra’s dress reminded us of Wednesday’s prom dress from the show. Her prom dress featured a sheer black ruffled bodice and she had her black her pulled back into a bun with a smokey eye.

Alexandra’s outfits lately have been fabulous and aside from this lace gown, she recently wore a dazzling, skintight sleeveless Monique Lhuillier Jeweled-Neck Sequin Embellished Gown. The tight sequin dress hugged her frame perfectly and she accessorized with a bright red lip. Another one of our favorite recent looks from her was a high-neck tan Dior victorian gown with long sleeves. The dress was covered in paisley embroidery with a tight bodice and a flowy skirt and she accessorized with a nude lip and sultry smokey eye.

