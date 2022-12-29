Alexandra Daddario Totally Strips Down To Go Skinny Dipping On Peaceful Vacation: Photos

Alexandra Daddario enjoyed her holiday vacation in the best way possible when she stripped down completely naked while skinny dipping in the pool. The 36-year-old posted two photos of herself to her Instagram taken from behind while she went for a swim in the nude as someone took the photos and covered up her butt with their thumb.

Alexandra posted the slideshow with the caption, “Take a vacation from your problems, Bob.” In the first photo, she showed off her naked body as she stood up with just her feet in the pool while the second photo showed her body completely submerged in the water as she splashed water on her face while taking in the breathtaking view.

Alexandra has been super busy lately and when she’s not on vacation, she’s usually rocking some sort of stunning outfit on the red carpet. That’s exactly what she did at the premiere of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches in LA on Dec. 8. Alexandra wore a sheer black lace gown with a gold lace skirt and a jet-black lip that resembled Wednesday Addams from the Netflix series and we loved it.

The actress wore an off-the-shoulder Dior dress that was completely sheer and covered in gold polka dots. The neckline of the dress was low-cut and her tiny waist was cinched in with a thick black leather belt while the bottom half of the poofy skirt was covered in a pretty, metallic gold lace overlay. She accessorized her gothic look with a dark black smokey eye, a jet-black lip, and a black metal choker necklace.

Aside from this look, she recently wore a dazzling, skintight sleeveless Monique Lhuillier Jeweled-Neck Sequin Embellished Gown. The tight sequin dress hugged her frame perfectly and she accessorized with a bright red lip. Another one of our favorite recent looks from her was a high-neck tan Dior victorian gown with long sleeves. The dress was covered in paisley embroidery with a tight bodice and a flowy skirt and she accessorized with a nude lip and sultry smokey eye.