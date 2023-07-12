Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Apologize To The Trans Community For Dad’s ‘Repulsive’ Comments

The reality star had lashed out against trans people, including TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney and her Bud Light backlash during a Facebook livestream.

July 12, 2023
Dog The Bounty Hunter’s daughter Lyssa Chapman apologized on behalf of her father after he went on a homophobic and transphobic rant about Dylan Mulvaney during a Facebook livestream on Tuesday, July 11. Lyssa, who is a lesbian, said that her “heart breaks” after hearing her dad’s comments on preacher Sharell Barrera’s livestream, while speaking to TMZ.  Dog’s younger daughter Bonnie also released a statement, showing that she was “horrified,” by her dad’s remarks.

Besides extending an apology to Dylan and the transgender community, Lyssa said that the comments weren’t in line with “her father’s character,” and “not who dog is,” and she said she was trying to find out what caused him to go on the homophobic rant. She also said she “loves him,” but was afraid of the news he may be consuming, and she also reiterated that what he said doesn’t “reflect the morals he taught her growing up.”

Lyssa apologized on behalf of her dad, as did his younger daughter Bonnie. (Mega)

During the livestream, Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, made a few homophobic comments about Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community. “We have to stop all that, rebuke them. There’s two ways to rebuke: in Jesus’ name and physically,” he said. “He didn’t make Adam and Steve. He made Adam and Eve.”

When speaking about Dylan, Dog made reference to the recent backlash that Bud Light faced when they partnered with her. “People playing church all led to Bud Light. Is that right? Get that punk down. Rebuke Satan out of him and just give him a couple black eyes. That’s exactly and I mean that. If I ever see him, I’m dropping him,” she said.

Lyssa wasn’t the only one of Dog’s kids to call out the reality star over the comments. His younger daughter Bonnie also posted a statement on Instagram, revealing that she was disgusted to hear what her dad said. “It is utterly repulsive to advocate violence against our transgender community, and it is equally repulsive to invoke Jesus’ name in vain to support such views. Making comments about my sister’s marriage and sexuality is abhorrent. I have personally apologized to my sister, Lyssa, for our father’s words, and I extend that apology publicly as well,” she wrote in part.

Bonnie also extended an apology to Dylan. “I want to offer my sincerest apologies to Dylan Mulvaney, whom my father threatened, for the irreparable harm this may have caused. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am absolutely horrified but not surprised by these comments,” she said.

