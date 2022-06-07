Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Marries Girlfriend In Beach Ceremony

Dog The Bounty Hunter‘s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, 34, announced on Instagram that she got married in Hawaii. Lyssa shared gorgeous snapshots from her June 3 wedding ceremony where she said “I do” to her partner Leiana Evensen. Lyssa stunned in a white over-the-shoulder dress, while Leiana wore a white button down shirt and shorts. The couple, who also each wore floral headpieces, eventually stripped down into matching white bikinis to pose for more photos in the water after the ceremony.

In her caption, Lyssa revealed that only seven of her and Leiana’s “closest family members” were at the wedding. It’s unclear if Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, was there to witness his daughter get married. Lyssa described the “epic conditions” of the gorgeous bay where the ceremony took place. She revealed that there was a “sprinkle” of rain and baby sharks passed through the water nearby at the ceremony.

“It was literally a dream day,” Lyssa wrote about the wedding. “The best part is @leiana13 is my freaking WIFE !! I’m so happy, blessed, filled with love and gratitude. I never thought I was worthy or capable of this kind of love. The vibration I feel in my body hasn’t stopped since I met her and if you’re reading this from a dark place know that your happy beginning is out there somewhere too. 🌈 .”

View Related Gallery Beth & Duane 'Dog' Chapman -- SEE PICS Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - "Dog" the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman and his wife Beth Smith Chapman spotted outside Avra in Beverly Hills after having dinner. Pictured: Duane Chapman, Beth Smith BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Lyssa added that there’s “so much more to come” in her married life. She also thanked her fans for “being here on our journey.” “I love you forever my wife,” Lyssa said. She received a plethora of congratulatory messages in the comments section of her post. We’re also sending love to the happy couple and wishing them the best!

Lyssa’s wedding comes less than a year after her famous father entered into his sixth marriage by marrying Francie Frane. Lyssa spoke to HollywoodLife a month before the wedding — which her sisters Cecily and Bonnie Chapman were not invited to — and called Dog and Francie’s romance “an incredible love story.” She acknowledged how her dad found new love after the tragic death of his wife Beth Chapman of cancer in 2019. Francie also suffered the lost of her husband months before Beth’s death.

“I’ve been in the room when they both cry over their spouses,” Lyssa told us. “It’s kind of awkward. They’re really good for each other. And my dad’s in a really good place and I wish we could all be in this good place together as a family.”