Bonnie Chapman Reveals Whether Dad Dog The Bounty Hunter Will Remarry After Beth Chapman’s Death

Dog the Bounty Hunter is still grieving his wife, Beth Chapman, three weeks after her death, and the pair’s daughter, Bonnie, is opening up about his possible future relationships as a widow.

Beth Chapman’s daughter, Bonnie Chapman, is confident that her dad, Dog The Bounty Hunter, will never move on with another woman now that Beth has passed away. “Nope, he found his soulmate,” she wrote in an Instagram Q&A, when one fan asked if she thought Dog would ever remarry. “No one can replace her in his heart. Their love was one of a kind, it made me believe love truly exists.” Bonnie was one of the two children that Beth and Dog shared together (they also have a son, Garry Chapman).

Anyone who followed Beth and Dog’s story would know that he was fully committed to her and that they were completely in love. He stood by her side as she battled cancer, and as it eventually took her life. Beth was first diagnosed in 2017, but briefly went into remission after surgery and chemotherapy. When the throat cancer returned in Nov. 2018, she had another operation to remove the tumor, but this time, she decided to forego chemo and try unconventional treatments. She fought hard for several months, and was even filming her and Dog’s reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted, up until just days before she died. Beth passed away at a hospital in Hawaii on June 26.

Dog, Bonnie and several more of Beth’s family members were by her side after she was put into a medically induced coma and sadly died days later. they celebrated her life with a memorial service in Hawaii on June 29, followed by another in her home state of Colorado on July 13.

During her Instagram Q&A, Bonnie was also asked how she’s holding up after her mother’s passing. “Just remembering that cancer can no longer hurt her,” Bonnie responded. “She’s no longer in pain and finally feels normal again. I do miss her like crazy.”