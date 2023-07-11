Glee’s Heather Morris Posts Nearly Naked Mirror Selfie While On Vacation: Photo

Heather Morris, 36, showed off her sexy side in her latest Instagram photo. The Glee star confidently posed while standing in a body length mirror and wearing only an open white bathrobe that barely covered her top and bottom. She had one leg pointed outside the robe and had her long blonde hair down as she held up her phone and snapped the selfie.

“🎶🎶 She’s beauty and she’s grace. She’s miss United States,” Heather captioned the photo, referring to the song “Miss United States,” which was on the soundtrack for the 2000 film Miss Congeniality. Her fans were quick to respond with comments full of compliments. “The Britney 3.0 we never got 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “She’s authentically herself 🙌❤️.” Others left her heart-eyed emojis and Glee gifs.

Before Heather wowed with her latest selfie, she made headlines for revealing she heard Jennifer Lopez won’t work with anyone who’s a Virgo. Although she wasn’t there to hear the claim from the singer firsthand, she said “multiple people” told her about it. “Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers for one of her tours,” she said on an episode of the JUST SAYIN’ with Justin Martindale podcast in Aug. “It was the end of the audition, they had just been through rounds and rounds of cuts, she wasn’t there the entire time. She came in the very last part of it to like see the dancers that were left, meet everybody.”

“She walks in the room — I wasn’t there so this is hearsay,” she continued. “She walks in the room and she said, ‘Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?’” She then claimed Jennifer whispered to her assistant and dismissed those who raised their hands. “She looked at them and she said, ‘Thank you so much for coming.’ And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez,” she added.

Although the “Jenny From the Block” crooner never confirmed the claim, Heather admitted it was hard to not believe after she heard the same story from many people. “When one person says something, could be true. When multiple people say something … it’s like, ‘Oh, that happened,’” she said.