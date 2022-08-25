‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Won’t Hire Virgos

Image Credit: nvision/AP/Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

According to Glee alum Heather Morris, 35, Jennifer Lopez, 53, has something against Virgos. The actress appeared on the JUST SAYIN’ with Justin Martindale podcast on Aug. 24, where she claimed she has heard from “multiple people” that Jennifer once cut folks from backup dancer auditions because they were Virgos. “Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers for one of her tours,” she said, adding that this incident happened “years ago.” She continued, “It was the end of the audition, they had just been through rounds and rounds of cuts, she wasn’t there the entire time. She came in the very last part of it to like see the dancers that were left, meet everybody.”

“She walks in the room — I wasn’t there so this is hearsay,” Heather admitted before continuing on with her “funny” story. “She walks in the room and she said, ‘Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?’” Heather claimed the “Jenny from the Block” singer then whispered to her assistant and dismissed those who raised their hands.  “She looked at them and she said, ‘Thank you so much for coming.’ And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez,” she concluded.

When asked if her story was true, she once again labeled it as hearsay. “When one person says something, could be true. When multiple people say something … it’s like, ‘Oh, that happened,'” she noted. HollywoodLife reached out to Jennifer’s representatives to determine if the story is true but did not immediately hear back.

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck both fall under the Leo star sign (Photo: AbacaPress / SplashNews)

Jennifer’s alleged grudge against Virgos comes as a surprise. The Marry Me star was born on July 24, 1969, making her a Leo. According to astrologer Ryan Marquardt (via Bustle), the top three signs that are least compatible with Virgos are Taurus, Scorpio, and Pisces. And per astrology writer Kiki O’Keeffe (via Purewow), Virgo ranks seventh out of the 11 other star signs regarding their compatibility with Leos. Perhaps, J. Lo once has a bad experience with a Virgo and remains superstitious about the ordeal.

Heather admitted she may have remembered the wrong star sign for the story, but was confident that it was Virgos who got released because “Virgos … like things planned, they like things neat and organized and I think [Jennifer] likes a little bit of chaos in her life.”

