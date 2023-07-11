Chris Hemsworth & Wife Elsa Pataky Strip Down To Their Swimsuits For Sexy Vacation Photos

Chris Hemsworth, 39, and his wife Elsa Pataky, 46, looked incredible while showing off their swimsuits in new Instagram photos taken during their family vacation in Spain. The actor and the model posed in various moments, including jumping into water and relaxing on a boat, as he went shirtless with blue and white patterned swim trunks and she rocked a bright green bikini. They also snapped cute photos of their kids, including India, 11, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 9, who also seemed to enjoy the trip.

“A little fun in the sun in Spain 🇪🇸 #familyvacay,” Chris captioned his post before tagging Elsa’s account. Once the photos went public, his fans quickly commented about the joyous memories. “Love seeing him enjoy life with his family,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “Chris enjoying life as a normal person makes me happy.He is just like all of us🥰.” A third shared, “Just back from Spain. The only thing missing from my trip was running into Chris Hemsworth” and a fourth added, “Love that your a loyal husband & family man.”

Before Chris and Elsa made headlines with their vacation, the former got attention for talking about his “risky” fight scene in Extraction 2. “I feel like everything I’d done in the last 10 years kind of led to that point. It was exhausting,” Chris EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the movie’s premiere in June. “And the risk is higher. It’s intense it, it’s painful at times, but the reward is so much bigger. The authenticity and the grit and the grind you see on the screen is real. 95% of what you’re seeing in the frame happened on the day and it’s captured there. It’s not like it was done in post-production months later, it was on the day.”

The Australian hunk also admitted that director Sam Hargrave, who’s worked as a stuntman in the past, encouraged him and some of the other castmates to push their boundaries while filming the intense flick. “I’ve done so much work on green screens and special effects and half the time, whatever monster I’m fighting, I don’t even know what it looks like. And I go to the premiere, and I’m like, ‘Oh cool, that’s who I was in a fist fight with,” Chris recalled. “Whereas this is real, it’s the martial arts training. You’re doing your training with these guys, you’re sweating in the gym. It’s real. It has the truth to it.”

When Chris isn’t wowing his fans with family vacation photos or stunts in movies, he’s spending quality time with his kids. Back in Jan., he showed off his skill of holding his breath under water, in a video, while one of his twin sons swam by and tried to hilariously interrupt him. It was a cute moment that gave his fans a sneak peek of the sweet bond he shares with his children.